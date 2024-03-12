Johnsonville recalls turkey kielbasa after rubber pieces found inside

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Johnsonville has recalled nearly 36,000 pounds of turkey kielbasa sausage after some customers found pieces of rubber in it.

Johnsonville says the ready-to-eat 12 oz. sausage packs were sold around the country, and had “best-by” dates of May 17 – 18.

No one has reported any health problems so far. Anyone concerned about adverse reactions was asked to contact their healthcare provider.

If you bought some of the sausage, the company says you should throw it away or return it to the store for a refund.

