Kountry Kitchen rises from devastating fire to continue Christmas tradition

Focus on Food: Kountry Kitchen preparing for holiday season

by: Brittany Noble
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Despite the recent devastation of a fire, the Kountry Kitchen is determined to continue its cherished Christmas tradition of serving meals to the homeless.

Owner Cynthia Wilson typically serves around 3,000 people each year as part of her Soulful Christmas Dinner.

“We have hundreds of volunteers who help us prepare and deliver food. People come in to pick up meals, and we even take them directly to the homeless and local shelters. This event has become incredibly important to us and to our volunteers,” Wilson said.

To cover costs and ensure the tradition continues, Kountry Kitchen is hosting a fundraising gala on Dec. 21 at their nearby event center, 910 North.

“To help with expenses, we’re offering a variety of items for auction. Tony Dungy has generously donated memorabilia, including a signed helmet with autographs from all the players. Local favorite Mike Els is also contributing an item. All auction proceeds will go toward funding our Christmas meal efforts.”

“We’ve been feeding the community for about 15 years, and we want to keep that tradition alive,” Wilson said.

