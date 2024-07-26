Market District store opens in Westfield

false

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — WISH-TV is focused on food.

The grand opening of the Westfield Market District kicks off a weekend-long series of celebratory activities.

The 50,000-square-foot facility on East Tournament Trail in Westfield opened its doors for the first time Friday morning.

The company’s first “zero-waste” location will bring together locally made items alongside national brands.

A weekend-long block party will feature local food vendors, live music, games, and prizes.

The block party will continue from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

This story was created from a script aired on WISH-TV.

“WESTFIELD, IND. – Giant Eagle, Inc.’s newest Market District will open Thursday, July 25, in Westfield, Indiana, marking the company’s second specialty grocery location in the Indianapolis area. The Westfield Market District, located at 744 East Tournament Trail in Westfield, has been built from the ground up, meticulously designed with the Westfield shopper in mind. The store’s compact footprint is purposefully designed to showcase best-in-class fresh food offerings, elevated and grab-and-go meal solutions, and local and artisanal foods alongside grocery essentials in an approachable, shoppable, and value-focused store format. It allows for an efficient shopping experience, perfect for busy parents grabbing weekly groceries, professionals in the area looking for a quick lunch, and families and teams in the area for sports activities.

“‘We are thrilled to introduce our new Market District location to our Westfield neighbors — we have been hard at work creating a unique and inviting culinary destination, and we can’t wait to share it with the community,’ said Paul Abbott, Market District Senior Director. ‘We’ve curated a shopping experience to meet the needs of the Westfield area, celebrating everyday grocery essentials alongside local treasures from Indiana’s own artisans and chef-designed prepared offerings that make meal-time easier than ever, all brought to life with a focus on quality and value.’

“BUILT WITH PURPOSE

“Westfield Market District takes a fresh look at the shopping experience.

Chef Prepared Grab & Go: Designed with a separate door for easy access, Westfield Market District offers an expansive prepared food and grab-and-go section at the store’s west entrance that can be enjoyed in-store or taken home. Shoppers can quickly access chef-prepared meals, soup and salad options, freshly made in-store sushi, single-serve bakery items, and single-serve cold beverages. Additional highlights include an in-store pizza oven, a new line of signature pressed sandwiches and a chef-curated gourmet case created for beautifully plated ready to heat and eat meals.

Bakery: Specialty cakes and cookies, as well as bread baked fresh daily are available in the self-service bakery, anchored by customer-favorite Market District signature cinnamon-swirl bread. Westfield will also feature Market District’s first warm cookie counter offering warmed chocolate chunk cookies throughout the day. Other bakery favorites include galettes, toasted almond tarts, strawberry cassata cake, brioche buns and bread, muffins, and freshly baked donuts.

Gourmet, Deli & Cheeses: The deli counter will offer a robust selection of house roasted meats, artisan cheeses, and charcuterie.

Event Catering: The Westfield Market District will offer a new catering department to support planning the perfect menu for events of any size. Additional information can be found on www.marketdistrict.com.

Sustainability: Not only has the Westfield Market District been designed to achieve LEED certification, but it will also be the company’s first Zero Waste location. The Westfield Market District will partner a variety of sustainability-focused organizations, including Gleaners’ Fresh Food Rescue program and Denali Organic Recycling, to exceed the standard of 90 percent waste diversion from landfills as set by the Zero Waste International Alliance.

“LOCAL HOOSIER BRANDS

“Market District is the one-stop shop for the brands families love and the local, small-batch artisan offerings crafted by local neighbors. Alongside national brands, shoppers will be able to shop specially selected, locally sourced products from Indiana-based vendors, including Urban Ladle, Simplicity Juice, Ghyslain Chocolatier, Broad Ripple Chips, Tulip Tree Creamery, and many more.

“EXPERTS AT THE READY

“Culinary experts will be on hand in the Westfield Market District to provide the highest-quality ingredients and advice. Community specialists include:

Wine & Beer Consultants

Cheesemongers & Charcuterie Specialists

Butchers

Fishmongers

Professional Chefs

Bakers & Cake Decorators

“GRAND OPENING FESTIVITIES

“The Westfield Market District will open to guests at 6 a.m. on Thursday, July 25. Each of the first 50 guests to visit the store will receive a $200 Market District gift card (limit of one per household). Additional celebratory activities will include a DJ, product sampling, prize wheels, several giveaways for those in attendance, and outdoor yard games.

“A ceremonial ribbon-cutting will take place at 10 a.m. with attendance from Westfield community dignitaries and Giant Eagle and Market District Team Members. As part of the grand opening festivities, the store will make donations to Gleaners in support of the foodbank’s fresh food rescue program and to Grace Care Center Mobile Pantry to aid in the organization’s efforts to provide affordable, nutritious food and continue supporting the community. The ribbon-cutting will be followed by the Press for Success panini grill off at noon where three Westfield area residents will see whose custom panini creation takes top honors from a group of esteemed judges.

“Celebratory activities will continue with a weekend-long Market District block party featuring food, live music, games, prizes and more. The block party will take place from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.”