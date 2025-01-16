Effort seeks volunteers to pack 1 million meals for Indiana’s hungry

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Million Meal Movement’s Million Meal Marathon aims to pack a staggering 1 million nutritious meals in just one day for Indiana’s hungry.

Thousands of volunteers will pull it off Feb. 5 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in downtown Indianapolis.

According to Feeding America, nearly 1 million people in Indiana face food insecurity. The Million Meal Marathon aims to alleviate this struggle and empower others to help their community.

Nancy Hintz, executive director for the Million Meal Movement, said, “This is our 14th annual Million Meal Marathon so we are very excited. Since 2007, we started the organization, we have packaged nearly 38 million meals, harnessing the efforts of over 25,000 volunteers.”

The 2025 marathon will draw over 2,000 volunteers from businesses, civic groups, churches, and schools. Meals will go to the Midwest Food Bank for distribution across Indiana.

“One in 5 children do not even know where their next meal is coming from, and so that is why we bring together the community to bring awareness of this need and also to do something about it,” Hintz said.

Monetary donations are vital. Every dollar translates to six meals.

Plus, the Million Meal Movement still needs a few hundred volunteers. “There are two-hour shifts where we bring tables with 10 to 12 people, where they scoop dry ingredients, put them in a bag, and weigh and seal that bag given to food banks and pantries. We will pack these meals throughout the day, and they will be gone within two weeks.”

More than just a food-packing event, the Million Meal Marathon symbolizes the spirit of togetherness and compassion that defines Indiana’s communities.

Volunteer Jeremy Murchland said, “As many volunteers come out as possible, right? Companies bring employees, bring the family of the employees; it doesn’t matter your age, or if you work for a company or don’t, you can come down and volunteer for a Million Meals.”