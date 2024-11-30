Obi’s Barbeque channels the force into its menu

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Jeff Richardson, the owner of Obi’s Barbeque, stopped by Studio B for Weekend Daybreak on Saturday.

Richardson’s journey into the barbecue business began with a unique opportunity through a neighborhood contest.

The City of Marion, alongside a building owner, hosted a Shark Tank-style pitch event, offering space for a new business. Richardson presented his vision to a panel of five judges and around 200 attendees, ultimately winning the people’s choice award.

“We ended up winning the grand prize, which was a year’s lease in the building, but we made a deal to expand into the whole space,” Richardson said.

Located at 402 S Washington St, Marion, Indiana, Obi’s Barbeque offers a variety of smoked meats including brisket, ribs, pulled pork, and chicken.

“We’re open at 11:00, six days a week, Tuesday through Thursday,” Richardson said.

The menu also includes an assortment of flavorful sides such as smoked beans, coleslaw, mac and cheese, green beans, crazy potatoes, and collard greens.

For dessert, guests can enjoy apple or pecan cake.

The restaurant is also known for its delivery service within Marion County for orders over $50. The name Obi’s Barbeque is a tribute to Richardson’s love of “Star Wars”, with the name inspired by Obi Wan.

“My wife came up with that. It sounded better than ‘Jeff’s Barbeque,'” he joked.