T Street Eats to serve food at 6 upcoming Pacers games

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Pacers fans at seven upcoming game can enjoy what one Indianapolis restaurant calls its elevated comfort food.

Tasha “Chef T” Claytor told News 8 on Wednesday that her restaurant, T Street Eats will be serving its hand-breaded chicken wings and its slaw dogs from Section 17’s The Kitchen on the east end of the first fan level of Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The quick-service restaurant and catering business will serve its made-to-order food starting Friday night during the Pacers matchup with the Golden State Warriors. It’ll also serve from The Kitchen for games on Tuesday, Jan. 18, Jan. 29, Feb. 1 and Feb. 11.

T Street Eats is making its third appearance at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. It was there for the 2024 NBA All-Star Game.

The restaurant has no dining location but had formerly been in City Market. It’s currently working from a shared kitchen for catering only. It’s been working to raise $100,000 to open a new location.

At Wednesday night’s Indiana Pacers game vs. the Chicago Bulls will be the final night in The Kitchen for guest chef Chris Manansala of Bloomington’s Pinoy Garden Cafe and his Filipino cruisine, including Crispy Pork Sisig, Filipino-Style Chicken Hibachi, and Fried Chicken & Ube Waffles. Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Tuesday posted on Facebook a video of him make some of his food.

Statement

“Though we’ve faced challenges, both personally and professionally, and experienced the loss of our storefront at the City Market, we’ve emerged stronger than ever. As we approach our 5th year in business, we remain steadfast in our commitment to growth and excellence. This investment in our future is not just about rebuilding, but about continuing to serve our community, providing quality, and ensuring that T Street Eatz stands as a testament to resilience and determination.” Tasha “Chef T” Claytor, founder and owner, T Street Eatz