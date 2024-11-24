City Barbeque offers catering services for Thanksgiving feasts

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The holidays are upon us, and many restaurants are preparing to cater everything needed for a Thanksgiving feast.

Christin Tardy and Carson Irvin from City Barbeque joined Daybreak on Sunday to showcase their holiday catering menu.

Some of the standout items include smoked turkey and beef brisket, which they say have become crowd favorites. Other offerings include hickory-smoked hams, brisket chili, and sides like sweet potato casserole and updated “smashed potatoes.”

Tardy shared the process behind their signature smoked meats, which he says gives their food the “authentic smoked flavor” they’re known for.

“We make everything from scratch every day, all day long. We smoke our meats for countless hours using local hickory wood, which is our wood of choice. The result is that perfect pink ring on the protein,” he said.

Irvin added that the City Barbeque team is ready to cater to both small gatherings and big parties this holiday season. “Everything we serve is made from scratch, and after 25 years in the business, we’ve perfected the process. Our dedicated team will even set everything up for you— we never just hand you a bag.”

