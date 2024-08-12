This summer’s weirdest food combos you’ll either love or hate

Some of this summer's weirdest food combinations include peanut butter with onion and watermelon with pickles. Are these crazy ideas actually good? (Photo by Depositphotos via AP)

(AP) — What are your favorite weird summer food combos? Pineapple on pizza ? Vanilla ice cream and olive oil? After you’re done with this article, you’ll realize that these combos pale in comparison with what we have in store for you.

People like unusual combinations for various reasons, from cultural influences to pregnancy-related cravings, or just as simple quirks. If you want to challenge your taste buds this summer, here are weird food combos that you might like – or not.

Why some people like weird food combinations

You might have come across the TikTok trend where people try the weirdest food combinations. Some were just mildly odd, ranging from Hot Cheetos and pickles to elote and noodles.

However, a few people knocked it out of the park with wild combos like peanut butter with onion and watermelon with pickles. Either way, it’s hard not to wonder: Why do we like to eat strange food combinations?

According to an article by the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, some people are drawn to strange food combinations due to the thrill of novelty and the excitement it brings to their taste buds. This adventurous spirit stimulates the brain’s reward system, which makes the experience enjoyable and memorable.

However, when you’re not doing it for the trend or the thrill of it, some strange food combos make sense. When you think about it, these combinations are considered weird because they have warring tastes.

Take potato chips and chocolate, for example. These foods are delicious on their own, but they also work great when eaten together. The Escoffier School of Culinary Arts explains that the balance of these tastes helps distribute the flavor on your tongue, which stimulates more of your taste buds. The result? A nice flavor profile.

7 odd combos raging this summer

Do you want to get in on the trend with weird but potentially delicious summer food combos? Who knows, you might love them, hate them, or maybe fall somewhere in the middle.

Whatever the result, it’s a worthy challenge for your taste buds. Here are some you can start with.

Avocado and chocolate

Using avocados to make a creamy, chocolatey dessert that’s healthier than traditional pudding can be surprisingly delicious. The avocado provides a rich texture and healthy fats, while the chocolate adds sweetness and flavor.

Chocolate avocado pudding is perfect for those looking for a nutritious yet indulgent treat. Plus, it makes a great gateway food combo for those who aren’t ready to tackle the wildest options.

Grilled watermelon

Grilled fruit isn’t such a strange concept but some people might not be familiar with it yet. If you haven’t tried grilled watermelon before, make a point to experience the smoky treat this summer.

Grilling watermelon brings out its natural sweetness and adds a smoky flavor. The grill’s heat caramelizes the watermelon, creating a delightful contrast between the charred exterior and the juicy interior. This unique twist on a summer staple is easy to prepare and can be served as a side dish or a refreshing dessert.

After grilling your burgers, clean your grill thoroughly before tossing your watermelon there, lest you want meat residue on your fruit. If you don’t want the hassle of cleaning your entire grill, use a grill pan.

Peanut butter and pickles

Craving something sweet and salty? Ditch the salted caramel popcorn and go for this combo instead.

According to the New York Times, this surprisingly divisive combination has a cult following. The creamy, salty peanut butter pairs unexpectedly well with the tangy, crunchy pickles. It’s a quick and easy snack that offers a unique blend of flavors and textures, so give it a try yourself.

What if you want something with a richer flavor than pickles? Hear me out, try a pat of peanut butter with some pickled eggs. The sweetness, tanginess and saltiness will be all there but with an added hint of richness from the egg yolk.

French fries and ice cream

Here’s an option most of us are familiar with. Who hasn’t dipped their fries in a milkshake before?

The contrast between hot fries and cold ice cream is particularly satisfying, a fun treat that combines two favorite comfort foods into one indulgent experience. Plus, it makes a great snack for summer BBQs since you probably already have these foods on the table.

Fruit and balsamic glaze

Did you know that many South and Southeast Asian countries like Thailand and the Philippines dip their fruit in salty things? Salt is the popular choice but soy sauce and shrimp paste are good contenders, too. The salt balances the sweetness of the fruit and, as we’ve mentioned before, these contrasting tastes create a balanced flavor profile.

Fruit with balsamic glaze follows the same principle. Drizzling balsamic glaze over fresh fruit, such as strawberries or peaches, enhances the fruit’s natural sweetness and adds a tangy complexity. Enjoy this sophisticated combo as a refreshing appetizer or dessert.

Mango and chili powder

Mango and chili powder is a popular combination in Mexico and some Southeast Asian countries like Thailand. The heat from the chili powder enhances the mango’s sweetness, which creates a bold and flavorful treat that’s perfect for summer.

Fresh mangos work best for this food combo, so if your local food scene offers ripe mangos, definitely go for that option first. If you can only find unripe mangoes, the flavor profile will be a nice blend of sour and spicy, which is something worth trying, too.

Watermelon and feta cheese

Imagine biting into a juicy slice of watermelon, its sweetness and refreshing texture instantly quenching your thirst. Now, picture this delightful experience enhanced by the salty, creamy texture of feta cheese. It sounds a bit weird at first, but you’ll love it.

Whether you’re lounging by the pool or hosting a barbecue, this vibrant salad will be the star of the show. Add a sprinkle of fresh mint or basil for an extra burst of flavor.

Final thoughts

Weird food combinations are not just a trend, they’re actually a great way to stimulate your taste buds and expand your palate. While they may seem unappealing at first, giving them a try won’t hurt you.

Try this summer’s weirdest food combos and you’ll see what I’m talking about. Who knows? Maybe you’ll find your next food obsession.

Jessica Haggard is dedicated to helping people cook easy everyday recipes focusing on bioavailable and nutrient-dense foods. She helps people overcome food allergies and discover healthy recipes that make a difference in their health with gluten-free, low-carb and keto cooking at Primal Edge Health.