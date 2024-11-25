The turkey Reuben: A classic sandwich with a Thanksgiving twist

A table spread featuring turkey reuben sandwiches appear in New York on Oct. 17, 2017. (Katie Workman via AP)

(AP) — Sometimes, the leftovers can be as good as the Thanksgiving feast itself. AP food writer Katie Workman says that riffing on the traditional Reuben sandwich creates a masterpiece of a turkey sandwich.

A classic Reuben sandwich is made with corned beef, Russian or Thousand Island dressing, Swiss cheese, and sauerkraut on rye bread. The Turkey Reuben hits all of those notes but swaps out the corned beef for turkey.

First, cook up a quick slaw or sauerkraut. Then whip up a little Russian dressing. Build the sandwiches between slices of buttered bread — buttered side out — and put the sandwich on a griddle. Cut in half and serve hot.