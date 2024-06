My Grandma's Famous Homemade Mac and Cheese Recipe by Andrew Chernoff Course: Dinner Cuisine: American Difficulty: Easy

Servings 4 servings Prep time 30 minutes Cooking time 40 minutes

Do you like Mac and Cheese? If so, you will love this recipe! (And if you have leftovers, it's STILL delicious when you re-heat it.)

Ingredients 1/2 Stick Butter or Margarine

1/4 Cup Flour

3 Cups Milk

1 Pound Velveeta Cheese

1 Pound Macaroni Shells