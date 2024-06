Simple Salmon Recipe by Hanna Mordoh Course: Dinner Cuisine: American Difficulty: Medium

Servings 4 servings Prep time 5 minutes Cooking time 35 minutes

This is a simple recipe Hanna Mordoh made up using some items in the fridge and fresh salmon.

Cook Mode Keep the screen of your device on

Ingredients 4 Fillets or 1 full fish Salmon

1 bag Red Potatoes

1 bag frozen or 3 fresh crowns Broccoli

Garlic Salt to taste

1 can Black Beans

1 stick Butter

1 cup Milk

Pepper to taste

Directions Preheat over to 350 degrees. Steam cook until soft.

Place salmon on tin foil covered pan.

Season with garlic salt.

Place in oven for 25 minutes.

Turn oven up to 400 degrees for a final 10 minutes.

Mashed potatoes.

Boil potatoes until soft.

Mash potatoes and add milk until texture is satisfactory.

Add 3/4 of a stick of butter and garlic salt / pepper to taste.

Cut broccoli crowns and add to pan with some water. Steam cook until soft. For frozen, microwave with water for 5 minutes and drain.

Add butter / garlic salt / pepper to taste.

Heat on either stove top or in microwave and add to broccoli.

Layer mashed potatoes, veggies and then Salmon on plate and serve.

Did you make this recipe? Tag @wish8news on Instagram and hashtag it with #FocusOnFood