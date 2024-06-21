Scott Sander’s baked French toast

Baked French toast: Decadence in a baking dish Recipe by Scott Sander Course: Breakfast Cuisine: American Difficulty: Easy

Servings 12 servings Prep time 20 minutes Cooking time 40 minutes

Most of the meals I prepare have no 'recipe'; I usually just sauté, grill, or stir fry whatever looks good in the produce section and butcher shop.



That said, when we want something sweet for breakfast, dinner, or dessert, baked French toast hits the spot.

It's from a recipe we first found online years ago and have since modified slightly for our tastes.



You have to plan ahead—it's a 2-day process!

Ingredients 1 French bread loaf

8 eggs

2 cups fat-free milk

1 1/2 cups half & half

2 tsp ground cinnamon

1/8 tsp nutmeg

3/4 cup butter

1 1/3 cup brown sugar

3 tbs light corn syrup

Directions Day One

Cut loaf into slices 1 inch thick.

Grease, butter, or spray a 9"x13" baking dish.

Arrange bread slices in a layer in the bottom of dish. (Occasionally we will do thinner slices and two layers)

In a bowl, whisk together eggs, milk, cream, cinnamon, and vanilla.

Pour mixture over slices, cover and refrigerate overnight.

Day Two

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

In a small saucepan, combine butter, brown sugar and corn syrup, and heat until bubbling.

Pour mixture over bread and eggs.

Bake uncovered in 40 minutes.

