Scott Sander’s baked French toast

Most of the meals I prepare have no 'recipe'; I usually just sauté, grill, or stir fry whatever looks good in the produce section and butcher shop. That said, when we want something sweet for breakfast, dinner, or dessert, baked French toast hits the spot.It's from a recipe we first found online years ago and have since modified slightly for our tastes.You have to plan ahead—it's a 2-day process!
1 French bread loaf
8 eggs
2 cups fat-free milk
1 1/2 cups half & half
2 tsp ground cinnamon
1/8 tsp nutmeg
3/4 cup butter
1 1/3 cup brown sugar
3 tbs light corn syrup
