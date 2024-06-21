Search
Scott Sander’s baked French toast

by: Scott Sander
Baked French toast: Decadence in a baking dish
Baked French toast: Decadence in a baking dish

Recipe by Scott Sander
Course: BreakfastCuisine: AmericanDifficulty: Easy
Servings

12

servings
Prep time

20

minutes
Cooking time

40

minutes

Most of the meals I prepare have no 'recipe'; I usually just sauté, grill, or stir fry whatever looks good in the produce section and butcher shop.  

That said, when we want something sweet for breakfast, dinner, or dessert, baked French toast hits the spot.
It's from a recipe we first found online years ago and have since modified slightly for our tastes.

You have to plan ahead—it's a 2-day process!

Ingredients

  • 1 French bread loaf

  • 8  eggs

  • 2 cups fat-free milk

  • 1 1/2 cups half & half

  • 2 tsp ground cinnamon

  • 1/8 tsp nutmeg

  • 3/4 cup butter

  • 1 1/3 cup brown sugar

  • 3 tbs light corn syrup

Directions

  • Day One
  • Cut loaf into slices 1 inch thick.
  • Grease, butter, or spray a 9"x13" baking dish. 
  • Arrange bread slices in a layer in the bottom of dish.  (Occasionally we will do thinner slices and two layers) 
  • In a bowl, whisk together eggs, milk, cream, cinnamon, and vanilla.
  • Pour mixture over slices, cover and refrigerate overnight.
  • Day Two
  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
  • In a small saucepan, combine butter, brown sugar and corn syrup, and heat until bubbling.
  • Pour mixture over bread and eggs. 
  • Bake uncovered in 40 minutes.

