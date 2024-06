Pretzel beer dip Recipe by Tara Hastings Course: Sides Cuisine: Appetizer Difficulty: easy

Servings 4 servings Prep time 30 minutes Cooking time 40 minutes Calories 300 kcal

A fun and flavorful cold dip for any party.

Ingredients 8 oz Cream cheese

16 oz Sour cream

1 Packet Italian dry seasoning

2 cups Cheddar cheese

1 1 cup Light beer

Directions Soften cream cheese and mix with 3/4 container of sour cream.

Add dry packet of Italian seasoning and mix.

Add cheddar cheese a little at time and mix.

Add 1 cup of beer but in small increments. Mix each time.

Garnish with leftover cheddar cheese.

Let sit in refrigerator for a few hours to set.

Enjoy with vegetables, chips or pretzels.

