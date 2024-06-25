Melting? Here is the best ice cream in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — With July just around the corner, and summer already officially here, who doesn’t think about a big dish or cone of ice cream on these 90+ degree days? News 8 staff loves ice cream and we often discuss the best ice cream shops in Indy.

Whether it’s a double-scoop of mint chocolate chip, or a dish of sweet cream vanilla, Indianapolis is no stranger to the incredible tase of summer goodness that is ice cream.

From Linder’s Dairy, who opened in 1929 and boasted 100 flavors, to the modern-day Indy Ice Cream Trail, Indianapolis is serious about their ice cream.

While our neighbors to the east may rely on a questionable combination of black raspberry and chocolate chip, our town embraces a wider spectrum of frozen dairy deliciousness.

Yelp and Stacker recently compiled the best places for ice cream in the circle city, using customer ratings and reviews to rate the best of the best.

This list includes shops in the city of Indianapolis.

#25. Gordon’s Milkshake Bar

– Rating: 4.1/5 (278 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 865 Massachusetts Ave. Indianapolis, Indiana

– Categories: desserts, ice cream & frozen yogurt



#24. California Burger

– Rating: 4.2/5 (83 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 6020 East 82nd St. Indianapolis, Indiana

– Categories: burgers, fast food, ice cream & frozen yogurt



#23. Litterally Divine Chocolates

– Rating: 4.2/5 (43 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 1114 East Prospect St. Indianapolis, Indiana

– Categories: chocolatiers & shops, coffee & tea, ice cream & frozen yogurt



#22. Ritter’s Frozen Custard

– Rating: 4.3/5 (52 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 4840 West 57th St. Indianapolis, Indiana

– Categories: ice cream & frozen yogurt, burgers, chocolatiers & shops



#21. Tsaocaa

– Rating: 4.4/5 (232 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 6386 East 82nd St. Indianapolis, Indiana

– Categories: ice cream & frozen yogurt, bubble tea, shaved ice



#20. Red Line Frozen Treats

– Rating: 4.4/5 (33 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 5920 East Stop 11 Road Indianapolis, Indiana

– Categories: ice cream & frozen yogurt



#19. CRAVE Ice Cream Social

– Rating: 4.4/5 (83 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 11691 Fall Creek Road Indianapolis, Indiana

– Categories: ice cream & frozen yogurt



#18. Aha Rolled Ice Cream

– Rating: 4.5/5 (13 reviews)

– Address: 6020 East 82nd St. Indianapolis, Indiana

– Categories: ice cream & frozen yogurt, desserts



#17. Delicias Victoria

– Rating: 4.5/5 (14 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 2201 South Sherman Drive Indianapolis, Indiana

– Categories: waffles, tacos, ice cream & frozen yogurt



#16. Smallcakes Cupcakery & Creamery

– Rating: 4.5/5 (96 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 930 Broad Ripple Ave. Indianapolis, Indiana

– Categories: cupcakes, ice cream & frozen yogurt



#15. Brics

– Rating: 4.6/5 (487 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 901 East 64th St. Indianapolis, Indiana

– Categories: ice cream & frozen yogurt



#14. Howdy Homemade Ice Cream

– Rating: 4.6/5 (34 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 370 North New Jersey St. Indianapolis, Indiana

– Categories: ice cream & frozen yogurt



#13. LiftOff Creamery

– Rating: 4.6/5 (139 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 111 East 16th St. Ste 105 Indianapolis, Indiana

– Categories: ice cream & frozen yogurt, desserts, shaved ice



#12. Scoop Shack

– Rating: 4.7/5 (43 reviews)

– Address: 7002 Lake Plaza Drive Ste B Indianapolis, Indiana

– Categories: ice cream & frozen yogurt, desserts



#11. Square Scoop

– Rating: 4.7/5 (100 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 1028 Virginia Ave. Indianapolis, Indiana

– Categories: ice cream & frozen yogurt, candy stores



#10. La Palapa

– Rating: 4.7/5 (56 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 601 East Hanna Ave. Indianapolis, Indiana

– Categories: ice cream & frozen yogurt



#9. LICK

– Rating: 4.7/5 (91 reviews)

– Address: 906 Carrollton Ave. Indianapolis, Indiana

– Categories: ice cream & frozen yogurt, desserts



#8. Chris’ Ice Cream

– Rating: 4.7/5 (314 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 1484 86th St. Indianapolis, Indiana

– Categories: ice cream & frozen yogurt, tacos



#7. Sundae’s Ice Cream & Coffee

– Rating: 4.8/5 (300 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 9922 East 79th St. Indianapolis, Indiana

– Categories: ice cream & frozen yogurt, desserts, coffee roasteries



#6. LICK SoBro

– Rating: 4.8/5 (37 reviews)

– Address: 1049 East 54th St. Indianapolis, Indiana

– Categories: ice cream & frozen yogurt, desserts, vegan



#5. TeeJay’s Sweet Tooth

– Rating: 4.8/5 (273 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 8660 Purdue Road Ste 600 Indianapolis, Indiana

– Categories: desserts, ice cream & frozen yogurt, donuts



#4. Nicey Treat

– Rating: 4.8/5 (225 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 833 East Westfield Blvd. Indianapolis, Indiana

– Categories: ice cream & frozen yogurt



#3. Scoopz Ice Cream

– Rating: 4.8/5 (13 reviews)

– Address: 1220 Waterway Blvd. Indianapolis, Indiana

– Categories: ice cream & frozen yogurt



#2. Canal Creamery

– Rating: 4.9/5 (20 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 6349 Guilford Ave. Indianapolis, Indiana

– Categories: ice cream & frozen yogurt



#1. Circles Ice Cream

– Rating: 5.0/5 (30 reviews)

– Address: 607 Fulton St. Indianapolis, Indiana

– Categories: ice cream & frozen yogurt

