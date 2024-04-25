This ‘supereasy ramen’ recipe shows how easy it is to make the Japanese dish at home

This photo shows the ingredients to cook supereasy ramen easily in Tokyo, on April 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Yuri Kageyama)

TOKYO (AP) — Ramen noodles are so popular that they’ve become one reason to visit Japan.

But ramen can easily be cooked up at home too, especially if you can get the ingredients at a neighborhood Asian grocery store.

Japanese culinary expert Rii, author of the cookbook “Lunches Children Love,” has a recipe on her Instagram for what she calls “supereasy ramen.” It uses packaged noodles, since making ramen noodles from scratch is a long and complicated process.

Start to finish: 20 minutes

Servings: 5

INGREDIENTS

Five packages ramen noodles (120 grams or about 4 ounces each)

7.5 cups water

Half a cup soy sauce

5 tablespoons Japanese mentsuyu soup base sauce

2 tablespoons oyster sauce

2 tablespoons chicken soup stock

3 tablespoons chicken oil

1 tablespoon sesame seed oil

Some grated garlic and grated sesame seeds

DIRECTIONS

Start by boiling the water in a large pot.

Add your sauces and other ingredients to the boiling water.

Add the noodles and cook until tender.

Add your favorite toppings, such as chopped green onions, canned or packaged “menma” bamboo shoots and a sliced boiled egg.

Serve in a bowl.