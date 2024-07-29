Aba’s black beans

4
30
40
A rich and flavorful Cuban-style black bean dish, slow-cooked with a savory sofrito and seasoned to perfection. Ideal served over white rice or enjoyed as a hearty soup.Contributed by journalist Maggie Rodriguez, as seen in the "Tailgaiting Indy Style" cookbook.
1 lb Black Beans (dry)
10 cups Water
2/3 cup Olive Oil
1 Yellow Onion (large)
1 Green Pepper (large)
3 cloves Garlic
4 tsp Salt
1/2 tsp Pepper
1 Bay Leaf
2 tbsp White Sugar
1 tbsp Vinegar
