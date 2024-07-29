Aba's black beans Recipe by Maggie Rodriguez Course: Sides Difficulty: Easy

Servings 4 servings Prep time 30 minutes Cooking time 40 minutes

A rich and flavorful Cuban-style black bean dish, slow-cooked with a savory sofrito and seasoned to perfection. Ideal served over white rice or enjoyed as a hearty soup.



Contributed by journalist Maggie Rodriguez, as seen in the "Tailgaiting Indy Style" cookbook.

Ingredients 1 lb Black Beans (dry)

10 cups Water

2/3 cup Olive Oil

1 Yellow Onion (large)

1 Green Pepper (large)

3 cloves Garlic

4 tsp Salt

1/2 tsp Pepper

1 Bay Leaf

2 tbsp White Sugar

1 tbsp Vinegar

Directions Wash and soak beans in water overnight. Boil them in the same water until they soften. In a separate skillet, make a "sofrito" by frying the diced onion, minced garlic, and diced green pepper in olive oil. Add to pot with black beans. Add salt, pepper, bay leaf, and sugar. Boil for an hour. Add vinegar and keep on low heat for another hour until sauce thickens. Serve them over white rice or enjoy them as a soup.

