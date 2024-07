Adams Family Biscuits and Gravy Recipe by Cody Adams Course: Breakfast Cuisine: American Difficulty: easy

Servings 4 servings Prep time 30 minutes Cooking time 40 minutes

Growing up my mom made biscuits and gravy for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Now, I make it for my family on special occasions.

Ingredients 1 pound medium spicy sausage

1 cup flour

half gallon milk

salt and pepper to taste

favorite biscuits (we use bisquick)

Directions Brown your sausage in a skillet.

Add on cup of flour sprinkled on the sausage, stir all together until the sausage is coated

Slowly incorporate milk, simmer until thickened.

You can bake your biscuits while cooking the gravy. rnrnpour gravy over biscuits and enjoy.

