4-6
10
1
Looking for a tasty meal idea? Check out this recipe for baked beans and hamburger. It’s a satisfying dish that’s sure to please.Contributed by Charlotte & Forest Lucas, as seen in the “Tailgaiting Indy Style” cookbook.
Keep the screen of your device on
1 1/2 lb Can pork and beans
1 lb Hamburger (browned and crumbly)
1/2 tsp Salt
1/2 cup Brown sugar (packed)
2 tbs Yellow mustard
1 cup Ketchup
1 medium Onion (chopped)
Tag @wish8news on Instagram and hashtag it with #FocusOnFood
Follow WISH-TV on Facebook