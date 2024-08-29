Baked beans and hamburger Recipe by Charlotte u0026 Forest Lucas Course: Dinner Cuisine: American Difficulty: Easy

Servings 4-6 servings Prep time 10 minutes Cooking time 1 hour 10 minutes

Looking for a tasty meal idea? Check out this recipe for baked beans and hamburger. It’s a satisfying dish that’s sure to please.



Contributed by Charlotte & Forest Lucas, as seen in the “Tailgaiting Indy Style” cookbook.

Cook Mode Keep the screen of your device on

Ingredients 1 1/2 lb Can pork and beans

1 lb Hamburger (browned and crumbly)

1/2 tsp Salt

1/2 cup Brown sugar (packed)

2 tbs Yellow mustard

1 cup Ketchup

1 medium Onion (chopped)

Directions Mix everything together and put in a baking pan.

Bake for one hour at 375 degrees.

Did you make this recipe? Tag @wish8news on Instagram and hashtag it with #FocusOnFood