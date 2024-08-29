Search
BACK TO WISHTV.COM

Baked beans and hamburger

by: Dylan Hodges
Posted: / Updated:

Baked beans and hamburger
Print

Baked beans and hamburger

Recipe by Charlotte u0026 Forest Lucas
Course: DinnerCuisine: AmericanDifficulty: Easy
Servings

4-6

servings
Prep time

10

minutes
Cooking time

1

hour 

10

minutes

Looking for a tasty meal idea? Check out this recipe for baked beans and hamburger. It’s a satisfying dish that’s sure to please.

Contributed by Charlotte & Forest Lucas, as seen in the “Tailgaiting Indy Style” cookbook.

Cook Mode

Keep the screen of your device on

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 lb Can pork and beans

  • 1 lb Hamburger (browned and crumbly)

  • 1/2 tsp Salt

  • 1/2 cup Brown sugar (packed)

  • 2 tbs Yellow mustard

  • 1 cup Ketchup

  • 1 medium Onion (chopped)

Directions

  • Mix everything together and put in a baking pan.
  • Bake for one hour at 375 degrees.

Did you make this recipe?

Tag @wish8news on Instagram and hashtag it with #FocusOnFood

Like this recipe? Follow us on Facebook for more!

Follow WISH-TV on Facebook

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Broccoli rabe and sausage pasta
Recipes /
Spinach salad with strawberries and...
Recipes /
Banana boats
Recipes /
Chicken enchiladas
Recipes /
Dirt pudding
Recipes /
Quick Shrimp Gumbo
Recipes /
Spaghetti pie
Recipes /
Ratatouille
Recipes /

1
posts remaining
Get Unlimited Access Have an account? Login
×