Baked Mac n' Cheese Recipe by Jeff and Jamie Foster Course: Sides Cuisine: American Difficulty: Medium

Servings 4 servings Prep time 15 minutes Cooking time 45 minutes

A rich and creamy baked macaroni and cheese, featuring a smooth cheese sauce made with a blend of cheeses, topped with buttery breadcrumbs for a perfect golden crust.

Cook Mode Keep the screen of your device on

Ingredients 1/2 lb Elbow Macaroni

3 tbsp Butter

3 tbsp Flour

1 tbsp Powdered Mustard

3 cups Milk

1/2 cup Yellow Onion (finely diced)

1 bay leaf

1/2 tbsp Paprika

1 Large Egg

12 oz Shredded Sharp Cheddar Cheese

1 tsp Kosher Salt

to taste Black Pepper

3 tbsp Topping: Butter

1 cup Topping: Panko Bread Crumbs

Directions Heat oven to 350 degrees.

Boil pasta in salted water according to directions.

In a separate pot melt butter, and whisk in the flour and mustard. Stir for 5 minutes until there are no lumps. Add milk, onion, bay leaf, and paprika. Allow to simmer for 10 minutes.

Next, remove the bay leaf, and temper in egg. Stir in 3/4 of the cheese. Add salt and pepper. Fold in the macaroni and pour into a 2-quart casserole dish. Top with remaining cheese.

In a sauté pan, melt the butter and stir in the breadcrumbs to coat. Top the macaroni mixture with bread crumbs/butter and bake for 30 minutes.

Did you make this recipe? Tag @wish8news on Instagram and hashtag it with #FocusOnFood