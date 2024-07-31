Search
Baked Mac n’ Cheese

by: Dylan Hodges
Posted: / Updated:

Recipe by Jeff and Jamie Foster
Course: SidesCuisine: AmericanDifficulty: Medium
Servings

4

servings
Prep time

15

minutes
Cooking time

45

minutes

A rich and creamy baked macaroni and cheese, featuring a smooth cheese sauce made with a blend of cheeses, topped with buttery breadcrumbs for a perfect golden crust.

Ingredients

  • 1/2 lb Elbow Macaroni

  • 3 tbsp Butter

  • 3 tbsp Flour

  • 1 tbsp Powdered Mustard

  • 3 cups Milk

  • 1/2 cup Yellow Onion (finely diced)

  • 1 bay leaf

  • 1/2 tbsp Paprika

  • 1 Large Egg

  • 12 oz Shredded Sharp Cheddar Cheese

  • 1 tsp Kosher Salt

  • to taste Black Pepper

  • 3 tbsp Topping: Butter

  • 1 cup Topping: Panko Bread Crumbs

Directions

  • Heat oven to 350 degrees.
  • Boil pasta in salted water according to directions.
  • In a separate pot melt butter, and whisk in the flour and mustard. Stir for 5 minutes until there are no lumps. Add milk, onion, bay leaf, and paprika. Allow to simmer for 10 minutes.
  • Next, remove the bay leaf, and temper in egg. Stir in 3/4 of the cheese. Add salt and pepper. Fold in the macaroni and pour into a 2-quart casserole dish. Top with remaining cheese.
  • In a sauté pan, melt the butter and stir in the breadcrumbs to coat. Top the macaroni mixture with bread crumbs/butter and bake for 30 minutes.

