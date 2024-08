Getty Images Print

Banana boats Recipe by Bradford Woods Camp Course: Dessert Cuisine: American Difficulty: Easy

Servings 2 servings Prep time 10 minutes Cooking time 10 minutes

Looking for a fun and delicious dessert? Try this banana boat recipe that combines bananas, chocolate, peanut butter, and marshmallows for a tasty treat.



Contributed by Bradford Woods Camp, as seen as in “Tailgaiting Indy Style” cookbook.

Ingredients 1 Banana

Peanut Butter

Chocolate Chips

Marshmallows

Directions Peel one strip of the banana back (leave remainder of peel on). Scoop out banana to make a tunnel, add peanut butter, chocolate chips, and marshmallows.

Wrap in foil and put on grill, banana boat is done when banana is soft and chocolate is melted.

