by: Dylan Hodges
Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)
Recipe by Susan Koeppen
Course: DinnerCuisine: AmericanDifficulty: Easy
Servings

4

servings
Prep time

10

minutes
Cooking time

1

hour 

Discover the ultimate bean stew recipe that will have you coming back for seconds. Made with wholesome ingredients and packed with flavor. Contributed by Susan Koeppen, as seen in the “Tailgating Indy Style” cookbook.

Ingredients

  • 3 Sausages (sweet)

  • 2 cans (15 oz) great northern beans or any white bean, drained

  • 1 can (28 oz) diced tomatoes

  • 1 large yellow squash, cut into one-inch chunks

  • 1/3 cup diced white onion

  • 1 tsp garlic powder

  • 1 tsp salt

  • 1/2 tsp onion powder

  • 1/2 tsp pepper

  • 1 tbsp dried basil flakes

  • 1 tbsp minced garlic

Directions

  • In a large pot, mix all ingredients except sausage. Place on low heat.
  • Cook sausage on the grill or in a grill pan for 15-18 minutes, medium heat, flipping occasionally until cooked through.
  • Cut sausage into one-inch pieces and place in bean mixture. Simmer 1 hour.
  • Serve with warm crusty bread.

