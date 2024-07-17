Beef Stroganoff Recipe by Valeria and Adam Vinatieri Course: Dinner Cuisine: Russian Difficulty: Medium

Servings 4 servings Prep time 30 minutes Cooking time 40 minutes

Tender browned beef simmered with onions, garlic, and a rich cream of chicken sauce, infused with paprika and sour cream, served over a bed of hot noodles.

Cook Mode Keep the screen of your device on

Ingredients 1 lbs Tip Sirloin Steak (Cut into bite sized pieces)

2 tbsp Margarine

1 small onion Onion (Chopped)

4 cloves Garlic (Minced)

pinch Salt

to taste Pepper

2 cans Cream of Chicken Soup

3/4 Can Water

to taste Paprika

16 ounce Sour Cream

1 bag Egg Noodles

Directions In a saucepan add margarine, chopped onion, and minced garlic over medium heat.

Add the meat, a pinch of salt, and pepper.

Cook until meat is brown, almost done.

Add 2 cans of cream of chicken soup and 3/4 can of water

Mix well and generously sprinkle with paprika until it is a nice caramel color

Reduce heat and keep on cooking until the sauce thickens, stirring occasionally

In another pan cook noodles according to the package

While the water is boiling for the noodles, add the sour cream to the sauce (increase heat until the sauce is hot)

Serve sauce over noodles with a salad.

Did you make this recipe? Tag @wish8news on Instagram and hashtag it with #FocusOnFood