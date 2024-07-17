Search
Beef Stroganoff

by: Dylan Hodges
Beef Stroganoff
Beef Stroganoff

Recipe by Valeria and Adam Vinatieri
Course: DinnerCuisine: RussianDifficulty: Medium
Servings

4

servings
Prep time

30

minutes
Cooking time

40

minutes

Tender browned beef simmered with onions, garlic, and a rich cream of chicken sauce, infused with paprika and sour cream, served over a bed of hot noodles.

Ingredients

  • 1 lbs Tip Sirloin Steak (Cut into bite sized pieces)

  • 2 tbsp Margarine

  • 1 small onion Onion (Chopped)

  • 4 cloves Garlic (Minced)

  • pinch Salt

  • to taste Pepper

  • 2 cans Cream of Chicken Soup

  • 3/4 Can Water

  • to taste Paprika

  • 16 ounce Sour Cream

  • 1 bag Egg Noodles

Directions

  • In a saucepan add margarine, chopped onion, and minced garlic over medium heat.
  • Add the meat, a pinch of salt, and pepper.
  • Cook until meat is brown, almost done.
  • Add 2 cans of cream of chicken soup and 3/4 can of water
  • Mix well and generously sprinkle with paprika until it is a nice caramel color
  • Reduce heat and keep on cooking until the sauce thickens, stirring occasionally
  • In another pan cook noodles according to the package
  • While the water is boiling for the noodles, add the sour cream to the sauce (increase heat until the sauce is hot)
  • Serve sauce over noodles with a salad.

