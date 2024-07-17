Beef Stroganoff

4
30
40
Tender browned beef simmered with onions, garlic, and a rich cream of chicken sauce, infused with paprika and sour cream, served over a bed of hot noodles.
1 lbs Tip Sirloin Steak (Cut into bite sized pieces)
2 tbsp Margarine
1 small onion Onion (Chopped)
4 cloves Garlic (Minced)
pinch Salt
to taste Pepper
2 cans Cream of Chicken Soup
3/4 Can Water
to taste Paprika
16 ounce Sour Cream
1 bag Egg Noodles
