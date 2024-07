Bob Lamey's Favorite Chicken Enchiladas Recipe by Bob Lamey (Indianapolis Colts) Course: Cuisine: Mexican Difficulty: medium

Servings 4 servings Prep time 30 minutes Cooking time 40 minutes Calories 300 kcal

Warm tortillas dipped in green chile sauce, filled with creamy chicken and Mexican cheese, rolled and baked to perfection, served hot and melty.

Ingredients 10 tortilla Large Tortillas

1.5 pounds Chicken

1 can Cream of Chicken Soup

1 can Large Can of Green Chile Enchilada Sauce

1 bag Shredded Mexican Blend Cheese

Directions Dip warmed tortillas in green chile sauce.

I put the sauce in a large round bowl and just dip the tortillas in so both sides get covered.

Spread about a tablespoon or so of cream of chicken soup on a tortilla.

Add some shredded chicken on top of the soup, then layer with Mexican cheese.

Just divide the ingredients, so you have enough for 10 enchiladas.

Roll up the tortilla and place it in a 9x13 pan. They will be really close together.

Pour the remaining green chile sauce on top of the enchiladas.

Cover with foil and bake for 20 minutes at 350 degrees.

