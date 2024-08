Broccoli rabe and sausage pasta Recipe by Dylan Hodges Course: Dinner Cuisine: Italian Difficulty: Medium

Servings 4 servings Prep time 10 minutes Cooking time 20 minutes

Discover a tasty and comforting recipe for broccoli rabe and sausage pasta. Perfect for a hearty meal any day of the week.



Contributed by Julie Chen-Moonves, as seen in the “Tailgating Indy Style” cookbook.

Ingredients Hot and sweet Italian Sausage

Broccoli Rabe and Orecchiette Pasta (or your favorite pasta)

Olive Oil

Fresh Garlic cloves

Salt

Directions In a sauce pan, heat olive oil, remove about two hot and two sweet sausages from its casing, crumble sausage, and sauté in hot oil until cooked. Remove from pan and set aside.

Now add 3 to 4 fresh garlic cloves to the drippings in the same sauce pan and sauté until golden-brown, then add broccoli rabe and continue to sauté until broccoli rabe is soft.

Now return your cooked sausage back into the sauce pan with garlic and broccoli rabe and stir.

Boil pasta for 2 to 3 minutes and remove (al dente).

Add boiled pasta to the sausage and broccoli rabe mixture in your sauce pan and sauté for about 5 minutes or until pasta is fully cooked.

