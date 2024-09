Buffalo chicken dip Recipe by Karen and Dallas Clark Course: Appetizers Cuisine: American Difficulty: Easy

Servings 4 servings Prep time 15 minutes Cooking time 30 minutes

Explore a delicious buffalo chicken dip recipe that will be the hit of your next gathering. Perfectly spicy and full of flavor.

Recipe contributed by Karen & Dallas Clark, as seen in the “Tailgating Indy Style” cookbook.

Ingredients 8 oz cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup ranch dressing

1/2 cup Frank’s Red Hot Sauce

1/2 cup shredded cheese (we use mozzarella and colby jack)

Directions Heat oven to 350 degrees.

Mix cream cheese until smooth, add in salad dressing, hot sauce, and cheese, then mix well.

Stir in chicken.

I like to add a little more cheese on top and bake until the mixture is bubbling and heated all the way through.

Serve with crackers, tortilla chips, or veggies.

