by: Dylan Hodges
Posted: / Updated:

Recipe by Dylan Hodges
Course: DinnerCuisine: AmericanDifficulty: Medium
Servings

4-6

servings
Prep time

10

minutes
Cooking time

30

minutes

Looking for a hearty and healthy soup? Try this butternut squash soup recipe. It’s packed with flavor and perfect for any season.

Ingredients

  • 1 medium butternut squash (about 2 lbs), peeled, seeded, and cubed

  • 1 onion, chopped

  • 2 cloves garlic, minced

  • 3 cups vegetable broth

  • 1 cup coconut milk or cream

  • 1 tbsp olive oil or butter

  • 1 tsp ground cinnamon

  • 1/2 tsp ground nutmeg

  • Salt and pepper to taste

  • a pinch of chili flakes for heat (optional)

Directions

  • Heat the olive oil or butter in a large pot over medium heat.
  • Add the chopped onion and garlic. Sauté for 5 minutes until soft and fragrant.
  • Add the cubed butternut squash to the pot. Stir and cook for about 5 minutes.
  • Pour in the vegetable broth, enough to cover the squash. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat and let it simmer for about 20-25 minutes, until the squash is tender.
  • Remove the pot from heat and use an immersion blender to purée the soup until smooth. If you don’t have an immersion blender, transfer the soup in batches to a blender and purée.
  • Stir in the coconut milk or cream, cinnamon, nutmeg, salt, and pepper.
  • Simmer for another 5 minutes to allow the flavors to combine.
  • Ladle the soup into bowls and, if desired, garnish with a drizzle of coconut milk or cream, a sprinkle of chili flakes, or some toasted pumpkin seeds for crunch.

