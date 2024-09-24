Butternut squash soup Recipe by Dylan Hodges Course: Dinner Cuisine: American Difficulty: Medium

Servings 4-6 servings Prep time 10 minutes Cooking time 30 minutes

Looking for a hearty and healthy soup? Try this butternut squash soup recipe. It’s packed with flavor and perfect for any season.

Cook Mode Keep the screen of your device on

Ingredients 1 medium butternut squash (about 2 lbs), peeled, seeded, and cubed

1 onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

3 cups vegetable broth

1 cup coconut milk or cream

1 tbsp olive oil or butter

1 tsp ground cinnamon

1/2 tsp ground nutmeg

Salt and pepper to taste

a pinch of chili flakes for heat (optional)

Directions Heat the olive oil or butter in a large pot over medium heat.

Add the chopped onion and garlic. Sauté for 5 minutes until soft and fragrant.

Add the cubed butternut squash to the pot. Stir and cook for about 5 minutes.

Pour in the vegetable broth, enough to cover the squash. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat and let it simmer for about 20-25 minutes, until the squash is tender.

Remove the pot from heat and use an immersion blender to purée the soup until smooth. If you don’t have an immersion blender, transfer the soup in batches to a blender and purée.

Stir in the coconut milk or cream, cinnamon, nutmeg, salt, and pepper.

Simmer for another 5 minutes to allow the flavors to combine.

Ladle the soup into bowls and, if desired, garnish with a drizzle of coconut milk or cream, a sprinkle of chili flakes, or some toasted pumpkin seeds for crunch.

