Looking for a hearty and healthy soup? Try this butternut squash soup recipe. It’s packed with flavor and perfect for any season.
1 medium butternut squash (about 2 lbs), peeled, seeded, and cubed
1 onion, chopped
2 cloves garlic, minced
3 cups vegetable broth
1 cup coconut milk or cream
1 tbsp olive oil or butter
1 tsp ground cinnamon
1/2 tsp ground nutmeg
Salt and pepper to taste
a pinch of chili flakes for heat (optional)
