4
10
1
Craving a hearty and flavorful soup? Try this simple, cheesy corn soup recipe that’s perfect for cozy nights in. Contributed by Courtney & Adam Meadows, Retired Indianapolis Colts Offensive Lineman. As seen in the “Tailgating Indy Style” cookbook.
Keep the screen of your device on
16 oz frozen corn
1 can cream corn
3 cans cream of chicken soup
1 can diced tomatoes
8 oz Velveeta, cubed
2 cans chicken broth
1/4 tsp pepper
2 cups chicken, cut up or shredded
Tag @wish8news on Instagram and hashtag it with #FocusOnFood
Follow WISH-TV on Facebook