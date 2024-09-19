Search
Cheesy corn soup

by: Dylan Hodges
Posted: / Updated:

Cheesy corn soup
(Getty Images)
Cheesy corn soup

Recipe by Courtney and Adam Meadows
Course: DinnerCuisine: AmericanDifficulty: Easy
Servings

4

servings
Prep time

10

minutes
Cooking time

1

hour 

Craving a hearty and flavorful soup? Try this simple, cheesy corn soup recipe that’s perfect for cozy nights in. Contributed by Courtney & Adam Meadows, Retired Indianapolis Colts Offensive Lineman. As seen in the “Tailgating Indy Style” cookbook.

Ingredients

  • 16 oz frozen corn

  • 1 can cream corn

  • 3 cans cream of chicken soup

  • 1 can diced tomatoes

  • 8 oz Velveeta, cubed

  • 2 cans chicken broth

  • 1/4 tsp pepper

  • 2 cups chicken, cut up or shredded

Directions

  • Mix all ingredients together and cook in a crock pot on low all day.

