Cheesy corn soup Recipe by Courtney and Adam Meadows Course: Dinner Cuisine: American Difficulty: Easy

Servings 4 servings Prep time 10 minutes Cooking time 1 hour

Craving a hearty and flavorful soup? Try this simple, cheesy corn soup recipe that’s perfect for cozy nights in. Contributed by Courtney & Adam Meadows, Retired Indianapolis Colts Offensive Lineman. As seen in the “Tailgating Indy Style” cookbook.

Cook Mode Keep the screen of your device on

Ingredients 16 oz frozen corn

1 can cream corn

3 cans cream of chicken soup

1 can diced tomatoes

8 oz Velveeta, cubed

2 cans chicken broth

1/4 tsp pepper

2 cups chicken, cut up or shredded

Directions Mix all ingredients together and cook in a crock pot on low all day.

Did you make this recipe? Tag @wish8news on Instagram and hashtag it with #FocusOnFood