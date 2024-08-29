Search
Chicken enchiladas

by: Dylan Hodges
Posted: / Updated:

Chicken enchiladas
Chicken enchiladas

Recipe by Austin Collie
Course: DinnerCuisine: MexicanDifficulty: Medium
Servings

6-8

servings
Prep time

30

minutes
Cooking time

1

hour 

10

minutes

Make dinner a fiesta with this mouthwatering chicken enchiladas recipe. Bursting with flavor and topped with melted cheese, it’s a dish the whole family will love.

Contributed by former Indianapolis Colts player Austin Collie, as seen in the “Tailgaiting Indy Style” cookbook.

Ingredients

  • 8 skinless boneless chicken breasts

  • 10 oz cream cheese

  • Salt and pepper

  • 6-8 flour tortillas

  • 1 1/2 pint whipping cream

  • 1 tsp paprika

  • 1 tsp vinegar

  • 1 large bag shredded mozzarella cheese

Directions

  • Boil chicken in a large pot until done (approx. 35 min). Then drain all liquid. Put chicken and cream cheese back in the pot and shred chicken while hot. Add salt and pepper. Put paprika and vinegar in spout of cream, close up, and shake, set aside.
  • Roll chicken in tortillas and place in a 9×13 pan. Pour 1/2 cream mixture over enchilada tortillas, top with cheese, then pour the rest of the cream mixture and sprinkle with more cheese. Cook for 35-40 min. or until top is golden.

