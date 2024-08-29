Chicken enchiladas Recipe by Austin Collie Course: Dinner Cuisine: Mexican Difficulty: Medium

Servings 6-8 servings Prep time 30 minutes Cooking time 1 hour 10 minutes

Make dinner a fiesta with this mouthwatering chicken enchiladas recipe. Bursting with flavor and topped with melted cheese, it’s a dish the whole family will love.



Contributed by former Indianapolis Colts player Austin Collie, as seen in the “Tailgaiting Indy Style” cookbook.

Cook Mode Keep the screen of your device on

Ingredients 8 skinless boneless chicken breasts

10 oz cream cheese

Salt and pepper

6-8 flour tortillas

1 1/2 pint whipping cream

1 tsp paprika

1 tsp vinegar

1 large bag shredded mozzarella cheese

Directions Boil chicken in a large pot until done (approx. 35 min). Then drain all liquid. Put chicken and cream cheese back in the pot and shred chicken while hot. Add salt and pepper. Put paprika and vinegar in spout of cream, close up, and shake, set aside.

Roll chicken in tortillas and place in a 9×13 pan. Pour 1/2 cream mixture over enchilada tortillas, top with cheese, then pour the rest of the cream mixture and sprinkle with more cheese. Cook for 35-40 min. or until top is golden.

