Chicken tikka masala Recipe by Dylan Hodges Course: Dinner Cuisine: Indian Difficulty: Medium

Servings 4 servings Prep time 20 minutes Cooking time 25 minutes

Learn how to make a delicious chicken tikka masala recipe at home. Enjoy the flavors of this classic Indian dish.

Ingredients 4 boneless chicken breasts, cubed

1 cup plain yogurt

2 tbsp garam masala

1 tbsp cumin

1 tbsp paprika

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 tbsp ginger, minced

1 onion, chopped

1 can (15 oz) tomato sauce

1/2 cup heavy cream

salt and pepper to taste

2 tbsp oil

fresh cilantro for garnish

Directions In a bowl, marinate the chicken with yogurt, garam masala, cumin, paprika, garlic, and ginger for at least 1 hour.

Heat oil in a pan and cook the marinated chicken until browned, then set aside.

In the same pan, sauté the onion until soft. Add tomato sauce and simmer for 10 minutes.

Stir in the cream and cook for another 5 minutes.

Add the chicken back to the sauce and simmer for 10 minutes.

Garnish with fresh cilantro and serve with rice and/or naan.

