4
20
25
Learn how to make a delicious chicken tikka masala recipe at home. Enjoy the flavors of this classic Indian dish.
4 boneless chicken breasts, cubed
1 cup plain yogurt
2 tbsp garam masala
1 tbsp cumin
1 tbsp paprika
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 tbsp ginger, minced
1 onion, chopped
1 can (15 oz) tomato sauce
1/2 cup heavy cream
salt and pepper to taste
2 tbsp oil
fresh cilantro for garnish
