Chicken tikka masala

by: Dylan Hodges
Posted: / Updated:

Chicken tikka masala
(Getty Images)
Chicken tikka masala

Recipe by Dylan Hodges
Course: DinnerCuisine: IndianDifficulty: Medium
Servings

4

servings
Prep time

20

minutes
Cooking time

25

minutes

Learn how to make a delicious chicken tikka masala recipe at home. Enjoy the flavors of this classic Indian dish.

Ingredients

  • 4 boneless chicken breasts, cubed

  • 1 cup plain yogurt

  • 2 tbsp garam masala

  • 1 tbsp cumin

  • 1 tbsp paprika

  • 2 cloves garlic, minced

  • 1 tbsp ginger, minced

  • 1 onion, chopped

  • 1 can (15 oz) tomato sauce

  • 1/2 cup heavy cream

  • salt and pepper to taste

  • 2 tbsp oil

  • fresh cilantro for garnish

Directions

  • In a bowl, marinate the chicken with yogurt, garam masala, cumin, paprika, garlic, and ginger for at least 1 hour.
  • Heat oil in a pan and cook the marinated chicken until browned, then set aside.
  • In the same pan, sauté the onion until soft. Add tomato sauce and simmer for 10 minutes.
  • Stir in the cream and cook for another 5 minutes.
  • Add the chicken back to the sauce and simmer for 10 minutes.
  • Garnish with fresh cilantro and serve with rice and/or naan.

