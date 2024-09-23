Chilean sea bass stuffed with Dungeness crab meat and capelli pasta

2
Indulge in a gourmet meal with our Chilean sea bass recipe. Cook this tender and flavorful fish like a pro.Created by Chef Nathan Hollins, as seen in the “Tailgating Indy Style” cookbook.
8 oz Dungeness lump crab meat
1/4 cup chalets diced fine
1/4 cup green bell pepper diced fine
1/4 cup red bell pepper diced fine
1 tbsp olive oil
3 tbsp Panko bread crumbs
3 qts of salted water
1 tbsp of olive oil
1 lb Capelli pasta
1 lb Chilean sea bass
8 oz of Dungeness crab meat (used in stuffing)
3 tbsps butter
8 ozs heavy cream
4 cloves of fresh chopped garlic
1 tbsp of fresh coarsely chopped parsley
1 oz of lemon juice
1/4 cup white wine
1/2 tbsp cornstarch
1 bunch of asparagus
6 ozs of sliced sun dried tomatoes
