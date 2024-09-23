Chilean sea bass stuffed with Dungeness crab meat and capelli pasta Recipe by Chef Nathan Hollins Course: Dinner Cuisine: Italian Difficulty: Difficult

Servings 2 servings Prep time 30 minutes Cooking time 20 minutes

Indulge in a gourmet meal with our Chilean sea bass recipe. Cook this tender and flavorful fish like a pro.

Created by Chef Nathan Hollins, as seen in the “Tailgating Indy Style” cookbook.

Ingredients Crab stuffing:

8 oz Dungeness lump crab meat

1/4 cup chalets diced fine

1/4 cup green bell pepper diced fine

1/4 cup red bell pepper diced fine

1 tbsp olive oil

3 tbsp Panko bread crumbs

Pasta:

3 qts of salted water

1 tbsp of olive oil

1 lb Capelli pasta

Sea bass:

1 lb Chilean sea bass

8 oz of Dungeness crab meat (used in stuffing)

1 tbsp olive oil

Sauce:

3 tbsps butter

8 ozs heavy cream

4 cloves of fresh chopped garlic

1 tbsp of fresh coarsely chopped parsley

1 oz of lemon juice

1/4 cup white wine

1/2 tbsp cornstarch

Vegetables:

1 bunch of asparagus

6 ozs of sliced sun dried tomatoes

Directions Crab stuffing:

Heat a medium-size sauté pan with olive oil; combine shallots, red & green bell peppers in the pan, cook until caramelized.

Gently mix in crab meat, then add butter and stir in panko, season to taste, and remove from heat and let it cool.

Pasta:

Bring 3 quarts of salted water and 1 tablespoon of olive oil to a boil, then add Capelli pasta. Let boil for 3 minutes.

Drain and pour pasta in a strainer and run past under cold water then set aside.

Sea bass:

Season fish, then make a 1 ½-inch slit on top of the fish, add stuffing inside the slit, drizzle olive oil over fish and exposed stuffing.

Spray baking sheet with Pam and place the stuffed fish on the baking sheet and place it in preheated oven at 375°F for 12 minutes.

Sauce:

Heat a small sauce pan on medium to low fire, then pour in 8 ounces of clam juice and 8 ounces of heavy cream.

Add garlic and 1 tablespoon of butter. Bring to a light boil, then add chopped garlic. Add 1 tablespoon of fresh coarsely chopped parsley, squeeze in lemon juice, add ¼ cup of white wine.

In a separate bowl, mix ½ tablespoon of cornstarch and stir until smooth. Take the cornstarch and slowly add to the boiling cream sauce.

Stir sauce to prevent from sticking on low fire until thickened. Season to taste.

Vegetables:

In a medium sauté pan, blanch one bunch of asparagus tips in salted water.

After blanching asparagus, drain water then add sliced sun-dried tomatoes to the hot pan and sauté briefly.

Pour in ¾ of the cream sauce and stir around on medium to high fire, then stir in pasta.

Plating:

Place the tossed pasta on a large platter and pour the remaining cream sauce over it.

Lay the stuffed Chilean Sea Bass on top of the bed of pasta and garnish with lemon.

