Creamy crab dip Recipe by Wendy Williams Course: Appetizers Cuisine: American Difficulty: Easy

Servings 4 servings Prep time 30 minutes Cooking time 40 minutes

Impress your friends and family with a mouthwatering creamy crab dip recipe. Follow this simple guide for a crowd-pleasing appetizer. Contributed by Wendy Williams, as seen in the “Tailgating Indy Style” cookbook.

Ingredients 1/2 cup lump crab meat

1 cup whipped cream cheese

1/2 lemon

2 tbsp cocktail sauce

1 tsp garlic powder

1 1/2 tsp horseradish

Directions Mix everything in a bowl to taste.

Serve with crackers with very little flavor – suggest Carr’s Water Crackers.

