D G's Italian potatoes Recipe by Danny Granger Course: Sides Cuisine: Italian Difficulty: Medium

Servings 4 servings Prep time 30 minutes Cooking time 40 minutes

Golden brown and tender roasted potatoes, seasoned with fragrant rosemary, fresh lemon juice, and finished with a sprinkle of Parmesan cheese for a savory, crispy delight.



Contributed by former Indiana Pacers player Danny Granger as seen in the "Tailgaiting Indy Style" cookbook.

Cook Mode Keep the screen of your device on

Ingredients 2 lbs Baby Red Potatoes (quartered)

2 sprigs Fresh Rosemary (chopped)

1/2 cup Olive Oil

2 Lemons (squeezed dry)

2 pinches Kosher Salt

to taste Ground Pepper

to taste Parmesan Cheese

Directions Preheat oven to 400. Clean potatoes and cut into quarters or bite-sized pieces. Put potatoes into a roasting pan and sprinkle with rosemary, salt, pepper, olive oil, and lemon juice. Toss well to coat. Bake for 45 minutes until golden brown and tender, turning over half way through cooking. Removing from oven, toss with parmesan cheese.

Did you make this recipe? Tag @wish8news on Instagram and hashtag it with #FocusOnFood