D G’s Italian potatoes

by: Dylan Hodges
Posted: / Updated:

Recipe by Danny Granger
Course: SidesCuisine: ItalianDifficulty: Medium
Servings

4

servings
Prep time

30

minutes
Cooking time

40

minutes

Golden brown and tender roasted potatoes, seasoned with fragrant rosemary, fresh lemon juice, and finished with a sprinkle of Parmesan cheese for a savory, crispy delight.

Contributed by former Indiana Pacers player Danny Granger as seen in the "Tailgaiting Indy Style" cookbook.

Ingredients

  • 2 lbs Baby Red Potatoes (quartered)

  • 2 sprigs Fresh Rosemary (chopped)

  • 1/2 cup Olive Oil

  • 2 Lemons (squeezed dry)

  • 2 pinches Kosher Salt

  • to taste Ground Pepper

  • to taste Parmesan Cheese

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400. Clean potatoes and cut into quarters or bite-sized pieces. Put potatoes into a roasting pan and sprinkle with rosemary, salt, pepper, olive oil, and lemon juice. Toss well to coat. Bake for 45 minutes until golden brown and tender, turning over half way through cooking. Removing from oven, toss with parmesan cheese.

