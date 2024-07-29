D G’s Italian potatoes

4
Golden brown and tender roasted potatoes, seasoned with fragrant rosemary, fresh lemon juice, and finished with a sprinkle of Parmesan cheese for a savory, crispy delight.Contributed by former Indiana Pacers player Danny Granger as seen in the "Tailgaiting Indy Style" cookbook.
2 lbs Baby Red Potatoes (quartered)
2 sprigs Fresh Rosemary (chopped)
1/2 cup Olive Oil
2 Lemons (squeezed dry)
2 pinches Kosher Salt
to taste Ground Pepper
to taste Parmesan Cheese
