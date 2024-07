Parmesan Chicken Breasts Recipe by David Barras Course: Dinner Cuisine: Italian Difficulty: Medium

Servings 4 servings Prep time 30 minutes Cooking time 40 minutes

"This is a great twist to the usual baked chicken. It's quick and easy and tastes great. Bet you can't eat just one. It's so good that you'll want to lick the baking pan after the meal is cooked."

Ingredients 6 Chicken Breast Chicken Breast (Boneless)

2 Tablespoons Margarine Stick (Melted)

1/2 Cup Parmesan Cheese (Grated)

1/4 Cup Italian Breadcrumbs

Directions Heat oven to 400 degrees.

Spray 15x10x1 inch baking pan with non-stick cooking spray.

Dip chicken in melted margarine; coat with combined remaining ingredients.

Place in prepared pan.

Bake 20 to 25 minutes or until tender.

