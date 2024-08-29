Getty Images Print

Dirt pudding Recipe by Kris Ockomon

Servings 4 servings Prep time 15 minutes

Looking for a delicious and simple dessert? Try this dirt pudding recipe that is sure to satisfy your sweet tooth.



Contributed by former Anderson Mayor Kris Ockomon, as seen in the “Tailgaiting Indy Style” cookbook.

Ingredients 8 oz Philly cream cheese

1 cup powdered sugar

1 large box instant vanilla pudding

2 1/2 cups cups milk

1 tsp vanilla

3/4 small size Cool Whip

1 large bag Oreo’s

Directions Mix 8 oz. Philly cream cheese with 1 cup powdered sugar and set aside.

Mix 1 large instant vanilla pudding and 2 1/2 cups milk. Beat 2 1/2 minutes. Let set 1 minute and combine cheese mixture and pudding.

Add 1 tsp. vanilla, 3/4 small size Cool Whip and mix well.

1 large bag of Oreo cookies, crushed. (A handy way to do this is to put them in a large zip-lock bag and use a rolling pin.)

Layer first cookies, then pudding, alternately and be sure to leave enough cookies for the last layer—your topsoil—enough to cover entire surface.

Notes I would recommend using a large new flower pot being sure the pot has a food-safe glaze inside. For a serving utensil use a garden trowel. Plastic plants or flowers top off the look so thoroughly you may have to put a sign on the pot: VERY EDIBLE AND DELICIOUS!!

