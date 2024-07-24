Search
Easy fishy cakes

by: Dylan Hodges
Posted: / Updated:

Easy Fish cakes
Easy Fish cakes

Recipe by Jennifer Caveda
Course: AppetizersCuisine: AmericanDifficulty: Easy
Servings

4

servings
Prep time

30

minutes
Cooking time

40

minutes

If you love crab cakes, these fish cakes will be just the ticket at a fraction of the cost. Great as an appetizer, or eat a couple with an arugula salad for a light summer supper.

Ingredients

  • 12 Oz Flaky fish fillets (tilapia, pollock, etc)

  • 1 Cup Mayonnaise

  • 1 Cup Celery, finely chopped

  • 2 Tsp Old Bay or Season salt

  • 1.5 Cups Bread crumbs

  • 1 Cube bullion or equivalent measure in base Chicken bullion or base

  • As needed Butter or nonstick spray

Directions

  • Grease a muffin tray and preheat oven to 350.
  • Simmer fish in enough water to cover fillers, with chicken bullion cube or chicken base.
  • While that is going, saute celery until tender.
  • Remove fish when it is just cooked enough to begin flaking.
  • Flake into small pieces with a fork and mix well with cooked celery, mayo, seasonings.
  • Form into balls and put into muffin tin holes.
  • Depending on how you form them, you can make 6-8 larger cakes or a dozen smaller ones.
  • Bake.
  • For extra crispy cakes, around the 20 min mark use a spoon to flip them over and finish baking.

