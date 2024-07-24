Easy fishy cakes

Easy Fish cakes Recipe by Jennifer Caveda Course: Appetizers Cuisine: American Difficulty: Easy

Servings 4 servings Prep time 30 minutes Cooking time 40 minutes

If you love crab cakes, these fish cakes will be just the ticket at a fraction of the cost. Great as an appetizer, or eat a couple with an arugula salad for a light summer supper.

Ingredients 12 Oz Flaky fish fillets (tilapia, pollock, etc)

1 Cup Mayonnaise

1 Cup Celery, finely chopped

2 Tsp Old Bay or Season salt

1.5 Cups Bread crumbs

1 Cube bullion or equivalent measure in base Chicken bullion or base

As needed Butter or nonstick spray

Directions Grease a muffin tray and preheat oven to 350.

Simmer fish in enough water to cover fillers, with chicken bullion cube or chicken base.

While that is going, saute celery until tender.

Remove fish when it is just cooked enough to begin flaking.

Flake into small pieces with a fork and mix well with cooked celery, mayo, seasonings.

Form into balls and put into muffin tin holes.

Depending on how you form them, you can make 6-8 larger cakes or a dozen smaller ones.

Bake.

For extra crispy cakes, around the 20 min mark use a spoon to flip them over and finish baking.

