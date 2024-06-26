Search
BACK TO WISHTV.COM

Felicia Michelle’s dirty rice

by: Felicia Michelle
Posted: / Updated:

Dirty Rice
Print

Dirty Rice

Recipe by Felicia Michelle
Course: DinnerCuisine: SouthernDifficulty: Medium
Servings

4

servings
Prep time

20

minutes
Cooking time

40

minutes
Cook Mode

Keep the screen of your device on

Ingredients

  • 1/2 pound ground beef

  • 1/2 pound ground ground spicy Italian sausage

  • 1 cup diced yellow onion

  • 1 cup diced green bell pepper

  • 1 cup diced celery

  • 3 cloves garlic, minced

  • 1-2 tsps Cajun seasoning, based on your preference

  • 1 1/2 cups White Rice

  • 24 oz low sodium chicken broth

  • 2 sprigs fresh thyme, or 1 tsp tried thyme

  • Salt, to taste

  • 1 bunch Green onion, sliced, optional garnish

Directions

  • In a large heavy bottomed pot (like a dutch oven), over medium-high heat, cook ground meat until no longer pink. Drain grease.
  • Add in onion, green bell pepper and celery. Cook, stirring often, until softened, about 5 minutes.
  • Add in garlic and Cajun seasoning, cook for 30 seconds. Add the uncooked, dry rice, chicken broth, and thyme sprigs.
  • Bring to a boil and then reduce heat. Cover pot with a tight-fitting lid and simmer until rice is cooked, about 20 minutes.
  • Taste and add salt or additional Cajun seasoning, to taste. Garnish with green onions, if desired. Enjoy!

Did you make this recipe?

Tag @wish8news on Instagram and hashtag it with #FocusOnFood

Like this recipe? Follow us on Facebook for more!

Follow WISH-TV on Facebook

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Colin Baillie’s fettuccini alfredo
Recipes /
As Americans trim spending, cheap...
Focus on Food Stories /
Tara Hastings’ pretzel beer dip
Recipes /
Scott Sander’s baked French toast
Recipes /
Hanna Mordoh’s simple salmon with...
Recipes /
Jason Ronimous’ Rainbow Trout
Recipes /
Andrew Chernoff’s grandma’s famous homemade...
Recipes /
Hernan Gutierrez’s roasted green salsa
Recipes /