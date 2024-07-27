Focus on Food: Chef makes wraps with local goods

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – WISH-TV is committed to focusing on family and the community, including helping to assure every family gets to enjoy healthy meals.

Every single day, hundreds of thousands of people across central Indiana go hungry.

Friday morning on News 8 “Daybreak,” viewers were treated to a mouthwatering segment with Pam Goodman, the gourmet chef at the new Market District in Westfield. She prepared wraps using fresh, local produce from the store.

“We love local, anything from flowers to corn, tomatoes. We’ve got salsa. You name it. It’s awesome,” Goodman said.

Constructing wraps, Goodman said, “The first thing I always like to start with is hummus.”

She then added a creamy brie cheese. “It is amazing,” she said. “Actually, it was in my car. So, you don’t want to serve it cold. Of course, you want it to be at least room temperature, and that’s what this is.”

Next, Goodman added butter lettuce to the wraps, keeping the leaves whole. She continued to layer the wraps with provolone cheese, and roasted vegetables seasoned with Montreal steak seasoning.

“So that way, for those meat lovers like myself, you really can’t tell the difference. It’s all about the texture,” Goodman said.

After adding the final ingredients, Goodman showed how to roll the wraps tightly, emphasizing the importance of keeping the sides in.

“Isn’t this fun?” Goodman asked.

Ingredients

Hummus.

Creamy brie cheese.

Fresh butter lettuce.

Provolone cheese.

Grilled eggplant.

Tomatoes.

Mushrooms.

Onions.

Montreal steak seasoning.

Instructions

Spread a layer of hummus on a wrap. Add a generous amount of creamy brie cheese at room temperature. Place whole leaves of fresh butter lettuce on the wrap. Add slices of provolone cheese. Layer grilled eggplant, tomatoes, mushrooms, and onions. Season the vegetables with Montreal steak seasoning. Position the ingredients at one end of the wrap. Fold the sides of the wrap inward. Roll the wrap tightly from the filled end. Cut the wrap at an angle and serve.

For exclusive recipes and tips, check the WISHTV.com recipes list. A portion of money raised will be donated to the Second Helpings social services organization to help feed people.