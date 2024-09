French onion soup rice Recipe by Dylan Hodges Course: Sides Cuisine: American Difficulty: Easy

Servings 4 servings Prep time 10 minutes Cooking time 45 minutes

Satisfy your cravings with a bowl of French Onion Soup Rice. This easy recipe brings together the rich flavors of French onion soup and the comfort of rice.

Ingredients 1 1/4 cup Long Grain Rice, uncooked and rinsed

14.5 oz Can of Beef Broth

10.5 oz Can of French Onion Soup

1 stick Butter, cold

Fresh parsley for garnish

Directions Preheat your oven to 425°F. Meanwhile, take an 8×8 inch pan and evenly spread the uncooked rice at the bottom.

Pour the beef broth over the rice, ensuring it’s evenly distributed. Follow this by pouring in the French onion soup.

Slice the cold butter into pats and layer them evenly over the rice and soup mixture.

Cover the dish with tin foil and place it in the preheated oven. Bake for 25 minutes.

After 25 minutes, remove the tin foil, return the dish to the oven, and bake for an additional 25 minutes, or until the rice is tender and the top is golden brown.

Once baked, sprinkle with fresh parsley and serve warm.

