Gary Brackett’s favorite bacon wrapped bratwurst

by: Dylan Hodges
Posted: / Updated:

Recipe by Gary Brackett
Course: DinnerCuisine: AmericanDifficulty: Easy
Servings

4

servings
Prep time

30

minutes
Cooking time

40

minutes

Flavorful bratwurst pieces simmered in beer, wrapped in crispy bacon, and coated with a sweet and spicy brown sugar and cayenne mixture. Perfect for appetizers or a hearty snack.

Contributed by former Indianapolis Colts player Gary Brackett, as seen in the "Tailgaiting Indy Style" cookbook.

Ingredients

  • 4 Bratwurst

  • 3 (12 oz) can Light Beer

  • 5 tbsp Brown Sugar

  • 1 tsp Cayenne Pepper

  • 6 slices Bacon (halved)

Directions

  • Poke bratwurst several times with a small fork and place into a saucepan with the beer. Bring to a boil over high heat, then reduce heat to medium and simmer for 15 minutes. Remove the bratwurst from the beer and allow it to cool to room temperature.
  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F. Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil, and place a wire rack on top.
  • Toss the brown sugar and cayenne pepper together in a large bowl and set aside. Cut each bratwurst into three pieces, wrap each piece with half a strip of bacon, and secure with a toothpick. Toss bratwurst with cayenne mixture to coat, then place onto the prepared baking sheet.
  • Bake in preheated oven until the bacon is brown and crisp, 25 to 35 minutes.

