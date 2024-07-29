Gary Brackett’s favorite bacon wrapped bratwurst

4
Flavorful bratwurst pieces simmered in beer, wrapped in crispy bacon, and coated with a sweet and spicy brown sugar and cayenne mixture. Perfect for appetizers or a hearty snack.Contributed by former Indianapolis Colts player Gary Brackett, as seen in the "Tailgaiting Indy Style" cookbook.
4 Bratwurst
3 (12 oz) can Light Beer
5 tbsp Brown Sugar
1 tsp Cayenne Pepper
6 slices Bacon (halved)
