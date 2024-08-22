Search
Glenn’s favorite tuna casserole

by: Dylan Hodges
Posted: / Updated:

Glenn's favorite tuna casserole
(Getty Images)
Glenn’s favorite tuna casserole

Recipe by Maya and Tarik Glenn
Course: DinnerCuisine: AmericanDifficulty: Easy
Servings

4

servings
Prep time

10

minutes
Cooking time

40

minutes

Need a new go-to for dinner? This tuna casserole recipe is a classic choice. It’s simple, delicious, and sure to please everyone at the table.

Contributed by Maya & Tarik Glenn (retired Indianapolis Colts Offensive Tackle), as seen in the “Tailgating Indy Style” cookbook.

Ingredients

  • 16 oz package of egg noodles (or could be substituted with your favorite pasta shape)

  • 8 oz can of tuna

  • 2 cans of cream of mushroom soup

  • 1 package of shredded cheddar cheese

  • 1 cup of packaged frozen peas

  • 1 personal-sized bag of plain potato chips, crushed

  • 1/2 tsp Salt

  • 1/2 tsp Pepper

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325°F.
  • Boil egg noodles.
  • When noodles are still slightly firm, add frozen peas.
  • Bring water back to a boil, then remove and drain excess water from noodles and peas.
  • Return to the pot and add cream of mushroom soup, tuna, salt, and pepper. Mix well. If too thick, add some milk until the desired consistency is achieved.
  • Fold in 3/4 of the shredded cheese and crushed potato chips.
  • When mixed well, top with remaining cheese and chips.
  • Bake for 10 minutes on 325°F (just to melt the cheese), remove from oven, and enjoy!

