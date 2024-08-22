Glenn’s favorite tuna casserole Recipe by Maya and Tarik Glenn Course: Dinner Cuisine: American Difficulty: Easy

Servings 4 servings Prep time 10 minutes Cooking time 40 minutes

Need a new go-to for dinner? This tuna casserole recipe is a classic choice. It’s simple, delicious, and sure to please everyone at the table.



Contributed by Maya & Tarik Glenn (retired Indianapolis Colts Offensive Tackle), as seen in the “Tailgating Indy Style” cookbook.

Ingredients 16 oz package of egg noodles (or could be substituted with your favorite pasta shape)

8 oz can of tuna

2 cans of cream of mushroom soup

1 package of shredded cheddar cheese

1 cup of packaged frozen peas

1 personal-sized bag of plain potato chips, crushed

1/2 tsp Salt

1/2 tsp Pepper

Directions Preheat oven to 325°F.

Boil egg noodles.

When noodles are still slightly firm, add frozen peas.

Bring water back to a boil, then remove and drain excess water from noodles and peas.

Return to the pot and add cream of mushroom soup, tuna, salt, and pepper. Mix well. If too thick, add some milk until the desired consistency is achieved.

Fold in 3/4 of the shredded cheese and crushed potato chips.

When mixed well, top with remaining cheese and chips.

Bake for 10 minutes on 325°F (just to melt the cheese), remove from oven, and enjoy!

