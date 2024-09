Greek spanakopita (spinach pie) Recipe by Dylan Hodges Course: Appetizers Cuisine: Greek Difficulty: Medium

Servings 6-8 servings Prep time 20 minutes Cooking time 35 minutes

Discover the secrets to making the perfect spanakopita. Try an authentic recipe and enjoy a taste of Greece at home.

Ingredients 1 pkg phyllo dough

1 lb spinach (fresh or frozen)

1 cup feta cheese, crumbled

1/2 cup ricotta cheese

1 onion, finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 tbsp olive oil

1 egg

salt and pepper to taste

butter for brushing phyllo dough

Directions Preheat the oven to 350°F.

Sauté the onion and garlic in olive oil until softened. Add spinach and cook until wilted (or thawed if frozen).

In a bowl, mix the spinach mixture with feta, ricotta, egg, salt, and pepper.

Layer phyllo sheets in a greased baking dish, brushing each layer with melted butter.

Add the spinach mixture, then layer more phyllo sheets on top, brushing with butter.

Bake for 30-35 minutes, or until golden and crispy.

