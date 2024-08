Guacamole Recipe by Francisco Lopez Course: Sides Cuisine: Mexican Difficulty: Easy

Servings 4 servings Prep time 30 minutes

A creamy and flavorful guacamole made with fresh avocado, zesty lime, and a mix of finely chopped onions, tomatoes, and cilantro.

Cook Mode Keep the screen of your device on

Ingredients 3 Avocados (Halved, seeded, peeled)

1 Lime (Juiced)

1/2 Medium Onion (Diced)

2 Roma Tomatoes (Seeded, diced)

1 tbsp Cilantro (Chopped)

Salt to taste

Directions In a large bowl, place the scooped avocado pulp and lime juice, loss to coat. Drain, and reserve the line juice, after all of the avocado have been coated. Using a potato masher, add the salt and mash. Then, fold in the onions, tomatoes, and cilantro. Add 1 tablespoon of the reserved lime juice.

Did you make this recipe? Tag @wish8news on Instagram and hashtag it with #FocusOnFood