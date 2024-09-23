4
Indulge in a delicious hot Cajun seafood dip. This easy-to-follow recipe is perfect for parties and gatherings.Contributed by Coach Jim and Cheryl Caldwell, as seen in the “Tailgating Indy Style” cookbook.
2 6 oz cans lump crabmeat (drained)
1 package baby shrimp (rinsed and drained)
8 oz cream cheese
2 tbsp butter
1/2 cup green pepper (finely chopped)
2 green onions (finely chopped)
1 tsp Worcestershire sauce
1 1/2 tsp Cajun seasoning
1/8 tsp cayenne pepper (optional)
3 drops of hot sauce
1 baguette
