Hot cajun seafood dip

by: Dylan Hodges
Posted: / Updated:

Hot cajun seafood dip
(Getty Images)
Hot cajun seafood dip

Recipe by Dylan Hodges
Course: AppetizersCuisine: AmericanDifficulty: Easy
Servings

4

servings
Prep time

10

minutes
Cooking time

15

minutes

Indulge in a delicious hot Cajun seafood dip. This easy-to-follow recipe is perfect for parties and gatherings.
Contributed by Coach Jim and Cheryl Caldwell, as seen in the “Tailgating Indy Style” cookbook.

Ingredients

  • 2 6 oz cans lump crabmeat (drained)

  • 1 package baby shrimp (rinsed and drained)

  • 8 oz cream cheese

  • 2 tbsp butter

  • 1/2 cup green pepper (finely chopped)

  • 2 green onions (finely chopped)

  • 1 tsp Worcestershire sauce

  • 1 1/2 tsp Cajun seasoning

  • 1/8 tsp cayenne pepper (optional)

  • 3 drops of hot sauce

  • 1 baguette

Directions

  • In a small skillet, melt butter over medium to high heat. Add green peppers and onions. Sauté for 3 minutes, then remove from heat.
  • In a large saucepan, melt cream cheese over low heat, then add the green pepper and onion mixture, Worcestershire sauce, Cajun seasoning, cayenne pepper, and hot sauce.
  • Stir in crabmeat and shrimp; blend well.
  • Pour into a casserole dish; bake at 400 degrees for 8-10 minutes until heated throughout and bubbly.
  • Serve with sliced and toasted (under broiler) baguette.

