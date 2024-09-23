Hot cajun seafood dip Recipe by Dylan Hodges Course: Appetizers Cuisine: American Difficulty: Easy

Servings 4 servings Prep time 10 minutes Cooking time 15 minutes

Indulge in a delicious hot Cajun seafood dip. This easy-to-follow recipe is perfect for parties and gatherings.

Contributed by Coach Jim and Cheryl Caldwell, as seen in the “Tailgating Indy Style” cookbook.

Ingredients 2 6 oz cans lump crabmeat (drained)

1 package baby shrimp (rinsed and drained)

8 oz cream cheese

2 tbsp butter

1/2 cup green pepper (finely chopped)

2 green onions (finely chopped)

1 tsp Worcestershire sauce

1 1/2 tsp Cajun seasoning

1/8 tsp cayenne pepper (optional)

3 drops of hot sauce

1 baguette

Directions In a small skillet, melt butter over medium to high heat. Add green peppers and onions. Sauté for 3 minutes, then remove from heat.

In a large saucepan, melt cream cheese over low heat, then add the green pepper and onion mixture, Worcestershire sauce, Cajun seasoning, cayenne pepper, and hot sauce.

Stir in crabmeat and shrimp; blend well.

Pour into a casserole dish; bake at 400 degrees for 8-10 minutes until heated throughout and bubbly.

Serve with sliced and toasted (under broiler) baguette.

