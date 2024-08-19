Italian sausage soup

4
30
40
A savory and hearty soup featuring browned sausage, fresh vegetables, and beans, simmered to perfection and served with warm French bread and a choice of ditalini, orzo, or rice.Contributed by Kids' Voice of Indiana, as seen in the "Tailgaiting Indy Style" cookbook.
1 lb Italian Sausage
1 cup Onion (Diced)
1 cup Carrots (Sliced)
2 (small) Zucchini (Sliced)
2 cups Cabbage (Shredded)
Pepper
2 cloves Garlic
2 tsp Basil (Crumbled)
1 tsp Salt
1 (1 lb) can White Beans
1 (1 lb) can Tomatoes (Crushed)
3 (regular) cans Beef Broth
