Italian sausage soup Recipe by Kids' Voice of Indiana Course: Dinner Cuisine: Italian Difficulty: Medium

Servings 4 servings Prep time 30 minutes Cooking time 40 minutes

A savory and hearty soup featuring browned sausage, fresh vegetables, and beans, simmered to perfection and served with warm French bread and a choice of ditalini, orzo, or rice.



Contributed by Kids' Voice of Indiana, as seen in the "Tailgaiting Indy Style" cookbook.

Cook Mode Keep the screen of your device on

Ingredients 1 lb Italian Sausage

1 cup Onion (Diced)

1 cup Carrots (Sliced)

2 (small) Zucchini (Sliced)

2 cups Cabbage (Shredded)

Pepper

2 cloves Garlic

2 tsp Basil (Crumbled)

1 tsp Salt

1 (1 lb) can White Beans

1 (1 lb) can Tomatoes (Crushed)

3 (regular) cans Beef Broth

Directions Remove casing from sausage and break up. Brown in deep Dutch oven. Add onion, garlic, carrots, and basil. Cook for 5 minutes. Add zucchini, tomatoes, broth, cabbage, salt, and pepper. Bring soup to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer, covered for 1 hour. Add beans with liquid, and cook another 20 minutes.

Add cooked ditalini, orzo or rice to individual bowls.

Serve with warm French bread.

Did you make this recipe? Tag @wish8news on Instagram and hashtag it with #FocusOnFood