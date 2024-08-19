Search
Italian sausage soup

by: Dylan Hodges
Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)
Recipe by Kids' Voice of Indiana
Course: DinnerCuisine: ItalianDifficulty: Medium
Servings

4

servings
Prep time

30

minutes
Cooking time

40

minutes

A savory and hearty soup featuring browned sausage, fresh vegetables, and beans, simmered to perfection and served with warm French bread and a choice of ditalini, orzo, or rice.

Contributed by Kids' Voice of Indiana, as seen in the "Tailgaiting Indy Style" cookbook.

Ingredients

  • 1 lb Italian Sausage

  • 1 cup Onion (Diced)

  • 1 cup Carrots (Sliced)

  • 2 (small) Zucchini (Sliced)

  • 2 cups Cabbage (Shredded)

  • Pepper

  • 2 cloves Garlic

  • 2 tsp Basil (Crumbled)

  • 1 tsp Salt

  • 1 (1 lb) can White Beans

  • 1 (1 lb) can Tomatoes (Crushed)

  • 3 (regular) cans Beef Broth

Directions

  • Remove casing from sausage and break up. Brown in deep Dutch oven. Add onion, garlic, carrots, and basil. Cook for 5 minutes. Add zucchini, tomatoes, broth, cabbage, salt, and pepper. Bring soup to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer, covered for 1 hour. Add beans with liquid, and cook another 20 minutes.
  • Add cooked ditalini, orzo or rice to individual bowls.
  • Serve with warm French bread.

