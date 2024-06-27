Search
Japanese chicken salad

by: Dylan Hodges
Posted: / Updated:

Japanese chicken salad
(Getty Images)
Japanese chicken salad

Recipe by Mindy Hodges
Course: LunchCuisine: JapaneseDifficulty: Easy
Servings

4

servings
Prep time

20

minutes
Cooking time

40

minutes

My mother makes this often and it is such a flavorful and refreshing salad with a good crunch! Is it authentic Japanese cuisine? No, but it’s always a hit.

Ingredients

  • 4 cups shredded cabbage

  • 1/2 cup green onions (sliced)

  • 2 cups chicken breast (sliced)

  • Sauté

  • 2 tbs oil

  • 1 pack crushed ramen noodles (do not add seasoning)

  • 2 tbs sesame seeds

  • 1/4-1/2 cup sliced almonds

  • Dressing

  • 1/3 cup oil

  • 1/3 cup rice vinegar

  • 5 tbs sugar

  • 1/2 tsp pepper

Directions

  • Season chicken breast to your preference and cook chicken at 350°F for about 30 minutes or until internal temperature of 165°F is reached. Allow to rest about 10 minutes before shred.
  • Shred cabbaged or purchase a bag of coleslaw mix for convenience.
  • Slice green onions.
  • Sauté your ramen noodles, sesame seeds, and sliced almonds in oil until golden.
  • Prepare your oil, rice vinegar, sugar, and pepper dressing in a bowl until well combined.
  • In a large bowl combine all your ingredients.
  • Serve immediately or refrigerate until chilled.

