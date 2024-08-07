Keto-friendly egg roll in a bowl Recipe by Dylan Hodges Course: Dinner Cuisine: Chinese Difficulty: Easy

Servings 4 servings Prep time 5 minutes Cooking time 10 minutes







An egg roll in a bowl offers a quick, protein-packed dinner option made in just 15 minutes. This dish, made with ground pork or beef, delivers the flavor of an Asian egg roll without the traditional wrapper.

Cook Mode Keep the screen of your device on

Ingredients 1 lbs ground beef or mild ground sausage

1 tsp minced garlic

14 oz shredded cabbage or coleslaw mix

1/4 cup low-sodium soy sauce or liquid aminos

1 tsp ginger paste

2 tsp Sriracha or chili crunch

1 large egg

1 tbs sesame oil

2 tbs sliced green onion

Directions In a large skillet, brown the pork or beef until fully cooked. Add the minced garlic and sauté for 30 seconds.

Add the shredded cabbage or coleslaw mix, soy sauce, and ground ginger. Sauté until the cabbage reaches the desired tenderness, adding water if necessary.

Create a well in the center of the skillet and add the egg. Scramble it over low heat until cooked.

Stir in sriracha, drizzle with sesame oil, and sprinkle with sliced green onions. Adjust soy sauce and sriracha to taste.

Notes For those that aren’t on a keto diet, top with sesame seeds and crispy wonton strips for a crunch. Serve over white rice for a heartier meal.

Did you make this recipe? Tag @wish8news on Instagram and hashtag it with #FocusOnFood