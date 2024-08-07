Meadows’ favorite breakfast casserole

Meadow's favorite breakfast casserole Recipe by Courtney and Adam Meadows Course: Breakfast Cuisine: American Difficulty: Medium

Servings 4 servings Prep time 30 minutes Cooking time 40 minutes

A hearty, cheesy, and savory breakfast delight that's perfect for starting your day or impressing guests.



Contributed by former Indianapolis Colts player Adam Meadows and his wife, as seen in the "Tailgaiting Indy Style" cookbook.



Cook Mode Keep the screen of your device on

Ingredients 12 slices Cooked Bacon

1/4 cup Butter (Melted)

3 cups Large-Cut Croutons

2 cups Cheddar Cheese (Grated)

6 Eggs

1 3/4 cups Milk

3 Tomatoes (Seeded & Chopped)

1 tablespoon Mustard

Salt and Pepper

Directions Preheat oven to 325 degrees.

Spray a 9/12" baking dish with vegetable spray. Place croutons in the bottom of the dish, and drizzle with melted butter. Sprinkle with grated Cheddar cheese and chopped tomatoes.

Crack the eggs into a bowl, whisking to break up the yolks. Add milk, mustard, salt, and pepper, and beat until well-combined. Pour over the croutons and cheese, and sprinkle with crumbled bacon.

Bake in the preheated oven for 40 minutes. Remove from the oven and allow to stand 10 minutes before serving. Can be made the night before - allow to come close to room temperature before baking.

Did you make this recipe? Tag @wish8news on Instagram and hashtag it with #FocusOnFood