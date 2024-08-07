Search
Meadows' favorite breakfast casserole

by: Dylan Hodges
by: Dylan Hodges

Meadow's favorite breakfast casserole
(Getty Images)
Meadow's favorite breakfast casserole

Recipe by Courtney and Adam Meadows
Course: Breakfast
Cuisine: American
Difficulty: Medium
Servings

4

servings
Prep time

30

minutes
Cooking time

40

minutes

A hearty, cheesy, and savory breakfast delight that's perfect for starting your day or impressing guests.

Contributed by former Indianapolis Colts player Adam Meadows and his wife, as seen in the "Tailgaiting Indy Style" cookbook.

Ingredients

  • 12 slices Cooked Bacon

  • 1/4 cup Butter (Melted)

  • 3 cups Large-Cut Croutons

  • 2 cups Cheddar Cheese (Grated)

  • 6 Eggs

  • 1 3/4 cups Milk

  • 3 Tomatoes (Seeded & Chopped)

  • 1 tablespoon Mustard

  • Salt and Pepper

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees.
  • Spray a 9/12" baking dish with vegetable spray. Place croutons in the bottom of the dish, and drizzle with melted butter. Sprinkle with grated Cheddar cheese and chopped tomatoes.
  • Crack the eggs into a bowl, whisking to break up the yolks. Add milk, mustard, salt, and pepper, and beat until well-combined. Pour over the croutons and cheese, and sprinkle with crumbled bacon.
  • Bake in the preheated oven for 40 minutes. Remove from the oven and allow to stand 10 minutes before serving. Can be made the night before - allow to come close to room temperature before baking.

