Meadow's Favorite Taco Soup Recipe by Courtney and Adam Meadows Course: Dinner Cuisine: American Difficulty: Easy

Servings 4 servings Prep time 30 minutes Cooking time 40 minutes Calories 300 kcal

A rich and savory chili with browned ground beef and onions, slow-simmered to perfection, best enjoyed with a side of hot cornbread.



As seen in the "Tailgating Indy Style" cookbook.

Ingredients 2 pounds Ground Beef/Turkey

1 Onion (Large)

1 can Pint/Kidney/Black Beans (Drained and Rinsed)

1 can Kernel Corn (Whole and Drained)

2 cans Tomatoes (Diced)

1 package Taco Seasoning Mix (Optional)

1 package Original Hidden Valley Ranch Dressing (Dry)

2 1/2 cups Water

Directions Brown ground beef and onions in a large pan and drain off fat. Add remaining ingredients and simmer for an hour or so. When ready, serve in big soup bowls, and have a skillet of hot cornbread to eat.

