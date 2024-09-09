Search
Meadow's favorite taco soup

by: Dylan Hodges
Posted: / Updated:

Meadow's Favorite Taco Soup
(Getty Images)
Meadow's Favorite Taco Soup

Recipe by Courtney and Adam Meadows
Course: DinnerCuisine: AmericanDifficulty: Easy
Servings

4

servings
Prep time

30

minutes
Cooking time

40

minutes
Calories

300

kcal

A rich and savory chili with browned ground beef and onions, slow-simmered to perfection, best enjoyed with a side of hot cornbread.

As seen in the "Tailgating Indy Style" cookbook.

Ingredients

  • 2 pounds Ground Beef/Turkey

  • 1 Onion (Large)

  • 1 can Pint/Kidney/Black Beans (Drained and Rinsed)

  • 1 can Kernel Corn (Whole and Drained)

  • 2 cans Tomatoes (Diced)

  • 1 package Taco Seasoning Mix (Optional)

  • 1 package Original Hidden Valley Ranch Dressing (Dry)

  • 2 1/2 cups Water

Directions

  • Brown ground beef and onions in a large pan and drain off fat. Add remaining ingredients and simmer for an hour or so. When ready, serve in big soup bowls, and have a skillet of hot cornbread to eat.

