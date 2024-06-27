Momma Hodges homemade pizza

4
15
1
Momma Hodges Pizza Night (MHP night, as we call it) was always the best night of the week for dinner, so much so it became a tradition with extended family and friends coming over to our small home for a few slices. There very rarely were leftovers the next day. This recipe uses a pantry classic, the Chef Boyardee cheese pizza kit. While that may make a true Italian or food snob turn their nose up, TRUST ME it’s delicious and no one would ever know. Make this recipe and enjoy with your family and friends to create memories you’ll look back on fondly.
Keep the screen of your device on
1 box Chef Boyardee cheese pizza kit (makes two)
2 cups Shredded mozzarella cheese
6 oz Sliced pepperoni
1 lbs cooked ground pork sausage
16 oz fresh cooked bacon crumbles
fresh vegetables of your choice, we like to use mild banana peppers, sliced sweet onions, and black olives
Tag @wish8news on Instagram and hashtag it with #FocusOnFood
Follow WISH-TV on Facebook