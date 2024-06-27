Momma Hodges homemade pizza Recipe by Mindy Hodges Course: Dinner Cuisine: Italian Difficulty: Medium

Servings 4 servings Prep time 15 minutes Cooking time 1 hour

Momma Hodges Pizza Night (MHP night, as we call it) was always the best night of the week for dinner, so much so it became a tradition with extended family and friends coming over to our small home for a few slices. There very rarely were leftovers the next day.



This recipe uses a pantry classic, the Chef Boyardee cheese pizza kit. While that may make a true Italian or food snob turn their nose up, TRUST ME it’s delicious and no one would ever know.



Make this recipe and enjoy with your family and friends to create memories you’ll look back on fondly.

Cook Mode Keep the screen of your device on

Ingredients 1 box Chef Boyardee cheese pizza kit (makes two)

2 cups Shredded mozzarella cheese

6 oz Sliced pepperoni

1 lbs cooked ground pork sausage

16 oz fresh cooked bacon crumbles

fresh vegetables of your choice, we like to use mild banana peppers, sliced sweet onions, and black olives

Directions Follow directions on pizza kit box (as seen below).

Precisely, measure water and make sure the temperature is accurate in order for the dough to rise.

After dough has risen, spread dough out on 2 pizza pans to edges, the larger the pan the thinner the crust.

Use the Parmesan cheese packet on the crust for extra flavor

Lightly sprinkle garlic powder around edges.

Place pizza crust in preheated oven for about 3-5 minutes to help bake and set crust before adding sauce, cheese and toppings.

Bake as directed swapping places on the oven racks about halfway through … Keep an eye on the pizzas as to not over bake.

Remove from oven, slice pizza, serve and enjoy!

Did you make this recipe? Tag @wish8news on Instagram and hashtag it with #FocusOnFood