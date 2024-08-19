Search
Mustard potato salad

by: Dylan Hodges
Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)
Recipe by The People’s Burn Foundation
Course: SaladsCuisine: AmericanDifficulty: Easy
Servings

6-8

servings
Prep time

25

minutes

Looking for a tasty side dish? Try this flavorful mustard potato salad recipe. It’s easy to make and sure to be a hit at your next gathering.

Contributed by The People’s Burn Foundation, as seen in the “Tailgating Indy Style” cookbook.

Ingredients

  • 3 lbs potatoes, cook until just tender, then cube

  • hard-cooked eggs, cooled, remove egg yolk and dice egg whites

  • chopped onion (depending on your taste)

  • chopped celery, optional

  • mayonnaise (a little more or less, as desired)

  • mustard

  • Salt and pepper to taste

  • Egg yolks, mashed

Directions

  • Combine potatoes, egg whites, onions, and celery.
  • Mix mayonnaise, mustard, salt, and pepper, and mashed egg yolks, stir into the potato mixture.

