Mustard potato salad Recipe by The People's Burn Foundation Course: Salads Cuisine: American Difficulty: Easy

Servings 6-8 servings Prep time 25 minutes

Contributed by The People’s Burn Foundation, as seen in the “Tailgating Indy Style” cookbook.

Ingredients 3 lbs potatoes, cook until just tender, then cube

hard-cooked eggs, cooled, remove egg yolk and dice egg whites

chopped onion (depending on your taste)

chopped celery, optional

mayonnaise (a little more or less, as desired)

mustard

Salt and pepper to taste

Egg yolks, mashed

Directions Combine potatoes, egg whites, onions, and celery.

Mix mayonnaise, mustard, salt, and pepper, and mashed egg yolks, stir into the potato mixture.

